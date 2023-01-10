Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Planned Resort Boasts Tents Suspended in the Air Surrounded by Gorgeous Mountains
In the UAE’s Sharjah Mountains, a concept resort spans a vast mountain gully with floating tents hanging in the air. The ultimate in mountain “glamping,” the so-called Floating Retreat is the brainchild of Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect, who were tasked to investigate a new kind of hospitality that blended environmental awareness and appreciation for nature with modern comfort.
TravelPulse
Hilton Launches New Hotel Brand, Spark by Hilton
Hilton has unveiled an all-new hotel brand in the premium economy space, launching Spark by Hilton. The new brand, which already has "more than 100 deals in various stages of development across the U.S." and is expected to debut as early as this year, promises to meet the needs of travelers seeking value, quality and consistency, the hotel giant said.
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
cruisefever.net
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
The Villa Rockstar at St Barths’ Eden Rock Hotel Has a Private 75-Foot Pool. Here’s What It’s Like to Stay There.
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Villa Rockstar, Eden Rock Hotel, St Barths In three words: Jagger in Jamaica. What’s the Deal?The Eden Rock was originally built by the island’s first mayor as his private home in the 1950s, perched on a prime outcrop–hence the name–in St Jean Bay....
TravelPulse
Silversea Reveals Silver Nova’s Dining, Drinking & Lounging Venues
Silversea Cruises is readying the launch of its next new ship, the Silver Nova, for August 2023, unveiling its eighteen dining and drinking venues onboard the 728-guest, sustainably built ship. The Silver Nova is set to become one of the most sustainable cruise ships ever built as the world’s first...
TravelPulse
Aruba Tourism Names Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano Area Director of North America
Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano to Area Director of North America, overseeing the tourism board’s regional sales and marketing teams. Dijkhoff-Feliciano has been at the A.T.A. since 2002, with her most recent role as Communications Manager, spearheading Aruba’s public relations and influencer marketing efforts, across ten international markets, to promote the destination’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and top-rated hotels.
TravelPulse
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
Iberia RT Booked: Adios Puerto Rico, Hola España
Oh no, another Trip Report is on the way. This one is called Adios Puerto Rico, Hola Espana. For those who don’t read and reread TPOL faithfully like a Seinfeld enthusiast, here’s why this is exciting. Last year, I decided that in addition to my crazy jaunts around the globe, I would also take up residency in a pre-selected, first-world big city for four months out of the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). The initial destination was supposed to be Dubai where I could commute to the World Cup. Although I went to Doha (see Coupe du Monde Trip Report), the fly-in/fly-out model was unfeasible due to plane ticket/hotel prices (see Housing World Cup Qatar: Adventurous or Fyre Fest?).
TravelPulse
Chase Away the Winter Blues at Sandals Resorts
For many, winter has started off with a bang. Blizzards, bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers have many ready to kick of 2023 with a vacation. For those looking to chase away the winter blues at home and exchange them for the tranquil winter blues of the Caribbean, Sandals Hotels & Resorts are making it easy.
TravelPulse
Villas of Distinction Offers Travel Advisors Best Bonus Commission Ever
Award-winning luxury villa rental company Villas of Distinction is saying "thank you" to its travel advisor partners with an exclusive bonus commission it's calling its best-ever this winter. Travel advisors who book their clients with Villas of Distinction now until February 12, 2023, for travel between now and December 31,...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Offering 25% Off Cruises to Solo Travelers
For the next two days, a cruise line has brought back one of their popular cruise deals and is offering up to 25% off cruises to solo travelers. Cunard Line, a luxury cruise line owned and operated by Carnival Corporation, is offering up to 25% off cruises to solo travelers through the end of January 12, 2023 (GMT).
cruisefever.net
Celebrity Cruises Offering Their Steepest Discounts, Luxury Cruises from $239
Celebrity Cruises, an award winning luxury cruise line, is offering their steepest discounts on cruises that is part of their Semi-Annual Sale. From now through March 1, Celebrity Cruises is offering luxury cruises from $239 per person. In addition to discounted cruise fares, the cruise line is offering up to $800 in credit to spend once you are on the cruise ship.
Hyatt Regency Malta: Back to Beautiful
Hyatt Regency Malta Hotel Review is part of the Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. Getting There: Take an Uber through the pristine roads of this beautiful island. If there were any remaining doubts about whether I should buy a villa in Sicily, they were erased when I arrived at the Hyatt Regency Malta (see Did TPOL Buy a 1 Euro Italian Villa?). Back in luxury, I was quickly reminded that I prefer the finer things in life. Here’s the review:
AOL Corp
Luxury Travel: What a Million-Dollar Vacation Looks Like
Imagine planning a vacation with a $1 million budget. While for some of us, this will remain a dream, it's still fun to know what you could get for that kind of money when booking travel, accommodations and experiences. Good To Know: How To Invest In Precious Metals To Protect...
TravelPulse
Catalonia Grand Costa Mujeres, the Choice for Families, Couples and Luxury Lovers
Costa Mujeres is a small peninsula that stretches along the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea in the most exclusive area north of Cancun. A hidden jewel away from the crowds and surrounded by a protected and unique natural environment, Costa Mujeres guarantees privacy and security. Located north of Cancun,...
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI’S 3FILS AND BRIX MAKE ABU DHABI DEBUT WITH QASR AL SARAB DESERT RESORT BY ANANTARA CULINARY COLLABORATION
Homegrown, Dubai-born restaurants 3Fils and BRIX Desserts are making their way to Abu Dhabi for the very first time as a three-month fine dining culinary collaboration with Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara begins this week. Turning the luxury resort’s Royal Pavilion into a destination dining space, the exclusive...
TravelPulse
Amawaterways Extends Free Land Package Offer on River Cruises
AmaWaterways announced the extension of its complimentary pre- or post-cruise land package offer as add-ons to select Europe and Egypt cruises for groups and individual travelers in 2023. The offer is also available for group bookings in 2024. In response to feedback from the travel advisor community, the offer has...
TravelPulse
Curaçao Achieved Record Overnight Visitors in 2022
Two years after the global pandemic’s outset, Curaçao posted its best-ever travel year in terms of overnight visitors, propelled in part by record-breaking visitation from U.S. residents. Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) officials report the southern Caribbean country hosted 489,558 overnight, land-based visitors in 2022, breaking the record of...
