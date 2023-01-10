Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch ShowsTed RiversBaltimore, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Related
MS-13 Leader Gets Life In Prison For Maryland Murders, Racketeering Conspiracy
Another MS-13 gang member in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and federal drug charges. Brayan Contreras-Avalos - also known as “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” 28, of Langley Park, has been sentenced to life...
VINDICATION: Baltimore State's Attorney Drops Keith Davis Jr's Murder Charges
All charges against Keith Davis, Jr., who has been tried in Maryland multiple times for the same murder in regards to a Pimlico Race Course shooting have been dropped, the State’s Attorney announced. Newly elected Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates declared on Friday, Jan. 13 that his office...
Hogan pardons man who claimed innocence from 1981 Abingdon murders
A man seeking a pardon from Governor Larry Hogan after spending 32-years behind bars for a double murder he says he didn't commit, got his wish Friday.
Wbaltv.com
Charging document suggests possible motive in school stabbing
LANSDOWNE, Md. — The Baltimore County teen accused ofstabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway.
foxbaltimore.com
Prince George's County police looking for suspect after Temple Hills fatal shooting
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police responded to a shooting in Temple Hills Saturday morning that left one man dead, police said. A man was found inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of Afton Street, police confirmed. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother demands attempted murder charges for Lansdowne stabbing, legal expert weighs in
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County mother is demanding attempted murder charges after another student stabbed her 15-year-old daughter at Lansdowne High School. "I don't want something like this to ever happen again," said Amber Holt, "She was trying to kill my baby." While her daughter Zoe recovers in...
Charging Docs: Lansdowne victim stabbed multiple times over love interest
The suspect responsible for the repeated stabbing of 15-year-old Zoe Holt will now be charged as an adult. They will be charged with first-degree attempted murder among other charges.
foxbaltimore.com
Let's Thrive Baltimore holds prayer walk in honor of 2022 shooting victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Let's Thrive Baltimore held a prayer walk in the Harlem Park neighborhood of west Baltimore to honor the victims of gun violence in Baltimore City. The group prayed and then read the names of the people who were killed by gunfire this past year. The group...
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
Wbaltv.com
Death of 75-year-old man knocked to ground in 2022 ruled a homicide
Authorities ruled the death of a 75-year-old man a homicide, Baltimore police said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was under the care of the Autumn Lake Post-Acute Care Center on Frankford Avenue when he was injured on May 18, 2022. A manager at the facility told city police that a contractual employee knocked the 75-year-old man down, injuring him.
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
foxbaltimore.com
Elderly man dies after assaulted by Baltimore hospital employee, now ruled a homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say an elderly man's death is now being ruled a homicide after he was injured by a hospital staff member in Baltimore in 2022,. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45PM, officers responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Road in Northeast Baltimore to investigate a reported aggravated assault.
Bay Net
PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station
LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old grazed in the head by bullet, man killed in west Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet and a man was killed in a shooting that took place in the Saint Joseph's neighborhood of west Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Police Department. At about 2:24 p.m., officers were sent to the unit...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan pardons man who spent more than decade on death row
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday pardoned a man who spent more than a decade on death row. John Huffington was convicted in 1981 on two counts of first-degree murder in Caroline County and was sentenced to death. | PDF: Read the governor's executive clemency pardon. Huffington's...
foxbaltimore.com
Argument over gloves almost ends in murder, police say | Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In October 2022, in Baltimore’s Upton community, an argument between two men over a pair of missing gloves is quickly escalating inside their home. “There was an altercation over a pair of gloves. The victim tried to walk away going up a set of stairs. The suspect, Kevin Mack, pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim in the back,” said Mathew Silverman, Chief Deputy with the US Marshals Service.
Former Maryland Delegate Rick Impallaria pleads guilty to misconduct in office
A former Maryland State Delegate has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds.
Wbaltv.com
Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue
A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
Comments / 1