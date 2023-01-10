WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In October 2022, in Baltimore’s Upton community, an argument between two men over a pair of missing gloves is quickly escalating inside their home. “There was an altercation over a pair of gloves. The victim tried to walk away going up a set of stairs. The suspect, Kevin Mack, pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim in the back,” said Mathew Silverman, Chief Deputy with the US Marshals Service.

