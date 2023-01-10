ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Charging document suggests possible motive in school stabbing

LANSDOWNE, Md. — The Baltimore County teen accused ofstabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
WALDORF, MD
Wbaltv.com

Death of 75-year-old man knocked to ground in 2022 ruled a homicide

Authorities ruled the death of a 75-year-old man a homicide, Baltimore police said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was under the care of the Autumn Lake Post-Acute Care Center on Frankford Avenue when he was injured on May 18, 2022. A manager at the facility told city police that a contractual employee knocked the 75-year-old man down, injuring him.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station

LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
LARGO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Argument over gloves almost ends in murder, police say | Maryland's Most Wanted

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In October 2022, in Baltimore’s Upton community, an argument between two men over a pair of missing gloves is quickly escalating inside their home. “There was an altercation over a pair of gloves. The victim tried to walk away going up a set of stairs. The suspect, Kevin Mack, pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim in the back,” said Mathew Silverman, Chief Deputy with the US Marshals Service.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue

A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
BALTIMORE, MD

