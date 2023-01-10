Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
thenewirmonews.com
Education Choice: the SC Governor’s Schools
Did you know that South Carolina offers free, public residential high schools focused on rigorous academics and professional achievement for students in any part of the state? These are called SC Governor’s Schools and there are three: the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe (JDLH), for Arts & Humanities (SCGAH), and for Science & Mathematics (GSSM). Most students begin attending a Governor’s School in the 11th grade, but some programs can begin in the 10th grade.
Columbia residents concerned about losing history with new development
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A developer is looking to add 31 new apartments in the Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia, but there are concerns about what it may bring to the community - and what it could take away. Dangerous traffic, parking issues, and overpopulation are a few of the concerns...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC awards twenty SC schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced twenty state schools will receive “Champions of the Environment” grants to support environmental education in classrooms. The DHEC, Dominion Energy, and Sylvamo sponsored funds are awarded each school year to benefit students in kindergarten...
Fewell Pavilion at SC Department of Mental Health Nursing Care Center under construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you've driven down Harden Street in Columbia, you may have noticed the construction on the side of the Department of Mental Health's Nursing Care Center. Over to the right, construction workers are renovating the Fewell Pavilion building. You'll certainly see fencing, heavy machinery and workers...
Need for Guardian Ad Litem volunteers increasing in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Since 1984, the Guardians Ad Litem program through the Department of Children's Advocacy has offered a voice to children who are abused or neglected throughout South Carolina. Over the years, the need for volunteers in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties have increased. Volunteers are paired with...
abccolumbia.com
Filing open for District 4 Columbia City Council seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— City officials say filing is open for a special election to fill the vacant District 4 Council seat. The seat was previously held by the late Joe Taylor who passed away last month. District 4 includes neighborhoods like Heathwood, Kilbourne, and the southern portions of the...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two reminder: Early school dismissals tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Two Schools is reminding parents and students that Jan. 13 will be a half-day. Elementary schools will be dismissed starting at 11 a.m., middle schools at 11:45 a.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Regional Medical Center expanding robotic surgery program
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is ramping up its robotics program, and a new doctor leading the charge hopes to create a robotic surgery-based “Center of Excellence” at the hospital. RMC has had a robot to use for surgery for a little more than...
abccolumbia.com
College Goal SC campaign helps students access financial aid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— High school seniors needing help completing the yearly Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are in luck!. The SC Commission on Higher Education (CHE) announced application assistance will be provided to students through the College Goal SC spring campaign beginning this week and lasting through the end of March.
SC State child development learning center retains 5 year accreditation amid wavering licensed childcare options in the city
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State University's Child Development Learning Center has retained its five year national accreditation. Parents in Orangeburg say access to quality health care can be hard to come by. According to the Department of Social Services, there are 19 licensed and approved child care providers in the city of Orangeburg.
WLTX.com
New health facility in Waverly highlights historic neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The opening of a new medical facility in Columbia is hoping to provide women's health services to underserved communities. A crowd gathered at Gervais street Friday to celebrate the opening Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center's brand new Waverly Women's Health facility. According to Dr. Eric Schlueter from Cooperative Health, the center plans to provide cost effective services for families of all income levels.
coladaily.com
Governor McMaster and supporters celebrate new term with Inaugural Ball
After a day of ceremonies, Wednesday night was time to party for South Carolina’s elected leaders and their supporters. Several hundred people gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for the South Carolina Inaugural Ball, celebrating the official beginning of new terms in office for Governor Henry McMaster and the state’s other constitutional officers.
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas
SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
abccolumbia.com
Chapin Town Council meeting postponed until Jan. 24
CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)— The Chapin Town Council meeting scheduled for Jan. 17 will be moved to January 24 at 6:00 p.m. The change is due to the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday and schedule conflicts. The meeting’s agenda will be posted at a later time.
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
crbjbizwire.com
Three SC NAI Offices Join Forces In The Sale Of A ±209,400 SF Industrial Space
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that brokers Dexter Rumsey, IV and Sarah Shelley represented the buyer, BGG Rowesville, LLC, in the purchase of a ±209,400 square-foot industrial space located at 2084 Rowesville Road in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The buyer intends to use the acquired space for warehouse operations.
WIS-TV
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) -School leadership has been removed at Scott’s Branch High School after a video surfaced showing bullying. Footage of the fight circulated on social media. The brawl started in the boys’ bathroom and spilled into the hallway and it appeared no one attempted to intervene. A...
WIS-TV
SC Democratic Party requests investigation into Ellen Weaver; her legal team calls it a ‘publicity stunt.’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) says they believe the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) “conspired to commit fraud” in order to allow Ellen Weaver to run for Superintendent of Education. “It’s a political stunt. So, my reaction was one of, frankly, kind of...
abccolumbia.com
SC ranks 10th highest for consumers seeking loans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to Lending Tree, South Carolina has the 10th highest rate of consumers seeking loans amid inflation with 51.2%. 6.5% of South Carolina consumers had six or more hard credit inquiries in the last six months. The company analyzed 500,000 anonymized credit reports from users to...
