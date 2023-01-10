ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenewirmonews.com

Education Choice: the SC Governor’s Schools

Did you know that South Carolina offers free, public residential high schools focused on rigorous academics and professional achievement for students in any part of the state? These are called SC Governor’s Schools and there are three: the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe (JDLH), for Arts & Humanities (SCGAH), and for Science & Mathematics (GSSM). Most students begin attending a Governor’s School in the 11th grade, but some programs can begin in the 10th grade.
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC awards twenty SC schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced twenty state schools will receive “Champions of the Environment” grants to support environmental education in classrooms. The DHEC, Dominion Energy, and Sylvamo sponsored funds are awarded each school year to benefit students in kindergarten...
abccolumbia.com

Filing open for District 4 Columbia City Council seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— City officials say filing is open for a special election to fill the vacant District 4 Council seat. The seat was previously held by the late Joe Taylor who passed away last month. District 4 includes neighborhoods like Heathwood, Kilbourne, and the southern portions of the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Regional Medical Center expanding robotic surgery program

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is ramping up its robotics program, and a new doctor leading the charge hopes to create a robotic surgery-based “Center of Excellence” at the hospital. RMC has had a robot to use for surgery for a little more than...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

College Goal SC campaign helps students access financial aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— High school seniors needing help completing the yearly Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are in luck!. The SC Commission on Higher Education (CHE) announced application assistance will be provided to students through the College Goal SC spring campaign beginning this week and lasting through the end of March.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

SC State child development learning center retains 5 year accreditation amid wavering licensed childcare options in the city

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State University's Child Development Learning Center has retained its five year national accreditation. Parents in Orangeburg say access to quality health care can be hard to come by. According to the Department of Social Services, there are 19 licensed and approved child care providers in the city of Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

New health facility in Waverly highlights historic neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The opening of a new medical facility in Columbia is hoping to provide women's health services to underserved communities. A crowd gathered at Gervais street Friday to celebrate the opening Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center's brand new Waverly Women's Health facility. According to Dr. Eric Schlueter from Cooperative Health, the center plans to provide cost effective services for families of all income levels.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Governor McMaster and supporters celebrate new term with Inaugural Ball

After a day of ceremonies, Wednesday night was time to party for South Carolina’s elected leaders and their supporters. Several hundred people gathered at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for the South Carolina Inaugural Ball, celebrating the official beginning of new terms in office for Governor Henry McMaster and the state’s other constitutional officers.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas

SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chapin Town Council meeting postponed until Jan. 24

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)— The Chapin Town Council meeting scheduled for Jan. 17 will be moved to January 24 at 6:00 p.m. The change is due to the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday and schedule conflicts. The meeting’s agenda will be posted at a later time.
CHAPIN, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Three SC NAI Offices Join Forces In The Sale Of A ±209,400 SF Industrial Space

CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that brokers Dexter Rumsey, IV and Sarah Shelley represented the buyer, BGG Rowesville, LLC, in the purchase of a ±209,400 square-foot industrial space located at 2084 Rowesville Road in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The buyer intends to use the acquired space for warehouse operations.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC ranks 10th highest for consumers seeking loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to Lending Tree, South Carolina has the 10th highest rate of consumers seeking loans amid inflation with 51.2%. 6.5% of South Carolina consumers had six or more hard credit inquiries in the last six months. The company analyzed 500,000 anonymized credit reports from users to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy