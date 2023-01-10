SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters knocked down a maintenance building fire on Alisal Rd Tuesday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

The 50' x 30' fire destroyed the building and damaged multiple cars parked nearby, according to Safechuck, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 5:32 a.m. on the 1000 block of Alisal Rd in Santa Ynez Valley.

Units remained on the scene as of 7 a.m.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

The post Firefighters knock down morning fire on Alisal Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .