Santa Barbara County, CA

Firefighters knock down morning fire on Alisal Rd

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters knocked down a maintenance building fire on Alisal Rd Tuesday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

The 50' x 30' fire destroyed the building and damaged multiple cars parked nearby, according to Safechuck, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 5:32 a.m. on the 1000 block of Alisal Rd in Santa Ynez Valley.

Units remained on the scene as of 7 a.m.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

