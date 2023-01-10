Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
2 men die in Sonoma County while using gas generator during storms
SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the storms while using a gas-powered generator in their home, the sheriff's office said. Gene Beauchamp, 71, of Colusa and Phil Mabray, 71, of Biggs, were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
Hiker has most NorCal reaction to waterspout off Sonoma Co. coast
In the video, you can see the whirling column of air and water mist as the hiker says, "dope, it's an ocean tornado!"
mendofever.com
Water Main Breaks in Ukiah Causing Flooding
This afternoon a water main broke in Ukiah causing flooding of a shopping complex. Scanner traffic indicated the main was located behind the Chevron gas station located on the 600 block of Perkins Street. Flooding was initially reported and later confirmed when emergency personnel arrived on the scene. Repairmen from...
ksro.com
Windsor and Cloverdale Declare Emergencies Over Recent Rains
Windsor and Cloverdale have each declared severe storm emergencies following recent torrential rains. The Windsor Town Council approved an emergency declaration this week, calling it more proactive than because of a major incident. The Cloverdale City Council did the same, citing hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for repairs and for payments to an engineering contractor. When cities declare emergencies, they have a better chance of having their payments for storm-related costs being reimbursed by the state or federal governments. Other cities in Sonoma County are considering taking the same action.
mendofever.com
Driver Injured After Tree Falls on Vehicle Between Hopland and Ukiah
A driver has been injured after a tree collapsed on a vehicle along Old River Road, a thoroughfare that runs north-south between Hopland and Ukiah. The incident was initially reported at 11:16 a.m. located on the 10000 block of Old River Road. Emergency responders quickly extricated the driver and determined they experienced moderate injuries.
sonomasun.com
Danger on Trinity Road
Continuing rains are causing road problems throughout Sonoma and Napa counties, including this dangerous slide on Trinity Road. The westbound lane, at the hairpin turn near Wall Road, has broken away. The county has placed cones and temporary stop signs in both directions, but by the looks of it, additional wash-out is likely. Be careful! Photo by Connie Green.
19 people displaced after mudslide hits Fairfax apartment complex
FAIRFAX, Calif. (KRON) — A mudslide into the back of three duplexes on Olema Road in Fairfax has displaced 19 residents, according to a tweet from Marin County. In addition to the 19 people, seven dogs, four cats and a guinea pig were also displaced. Photos from the scene show thick mud on stairs leading […]
North Bay counties declare emergencies as price of storm damage soars
As we get a clearer picture of the extent of damage from the recent storms, both Sonoma and Marin counties have declared local emergencies.
Parts of Fairfield under evacuation warning due to possible flooding in Suisun Creek
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — With more rain on the way, Fairfield officials aren't taking any chances in making people aware of the dangers. "Lake Curry right now is at about 375 feet. It will overspill at 377 feet," said Jennifer Brantley, spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department. Brantley said the...
mendofever.com
Army Corp of Engineers Holding Back the Rising Waters of Lake Mendocino to Prevent Flooding in Hopland and Western Sonoma County
For now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the historically vulnerable Guerneville area in western Sonoma County. “We are...
Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch
Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah. Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms. "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
sonomacountygazette.com
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
Lake County News
Next storms inbound; supervisors approve atmospheric river event emergency proclamation
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Forecasters said that Lake County could receive several more inches of rain in coming days as the last atmospheric river storms in a series move over the region. The National Weather Service’s six-day forecast released on Friday and continuing until Thursday, Jan. 19, called for...
2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls
SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Whole Foods at Coddingtown to be Closed for a Few Days
The Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall is expected to be closed for the next several days after its roof caught on fire. The fire started shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, while the store was open. All shoppers were evacuated before firefighters discovered a large HVAC unit was up in flames, which spread to the rest of the roof. A roof covering was removed after also catching fire. No one was hurt but the fire did an estimated quarter-million-dollars in damage to the grocery store building.
ksro.com
California Reservoirs 84-percent of Historical Average After Recent Storms
California’s deadly winter weather is recharging reservoirs throughout the state. Water storage levels are about 84-percent of historical average. The Department of Water Resources gave an update yesterday, saying that number was only 78-percent over the weekend and 68-percent last month. Most reservoirs are still below capacity but every...
How Sonoma County is braving severe storms
While the Russian River isn’t expected to overflow, the work to repair damaged infrastructure continues in Sonoma County. Many were left without power due to recent storms.
kymkemp.com
Lake Mendocino: Holding Back the Water
As storms drop large amounts of rain on the region, for now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the...
ksro.com
Russian River Hasn’t Reached Flood Stage But Still Seeing Flooding Throughout Sonoma County
The Russian River has yet to swell past its banks as much as initially feared. There were no reports of major flooding on Monday night, however, some tributaries backed up, causing minor flooding in vineyards and low-lying areas in west Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are no longer planned for residents along the lower Russian River between Healdsburg and Jenner. However, the National Weather Service says that could change with one to two inches of rain expected Wednesday. Sonoma County has received more than a foot of rain in the past two weeks. The North Bay is still under a flood watch through four o’clock this afternoon.
Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity
Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa. Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals. Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir. "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
Comments / 0