Man killed in Central Kentucky crash after colliding with tree

A 72-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Woodford County Monday, according to the Woodford County Coroner’s Office.

Gregory Kolles, a Georgetown resident, died in the crash. It happened on Old Frankfort Pike near Woodlake Road Monday afternoon, according to the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, WKYT.

Police told WKYT Kolles went off the road and hit a tree.

Versailles police did not immediately return a call for information from the Herald-Leader.

The crash is under investigation.