ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, KY

Man killed in Central Kentucky crash after colliding with tree

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fda7S_0k9gk3fh00

A 72-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Woodford County Monday, according to the Woodford County Coroner’s Office.

Gregory Kolles, a Georgetown resident, died in the crash. It happened on Old Frankfort Pike near Woodlake Road Monday afternoon, according to the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, WKYT.

Police told WKYT Kolles went off the road and hit a tree.

Versailles police did not immediately return a call for information from the Herald-Leader.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. A preliminary investigation by KSP indicated that a stabbing occurred in the Salt River Road area of Anderson County at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday which left Chad Ritchie of Lawrenceburg fatally wounded.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
wdrb.com

Family of former UofL cheerleader killed in DUI crash nearly 7 years ago frustrated with slow trial process

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of a former University of Louisville cheerleader who died in a crash are desperately waiting for closure. It's been nearly seven years since Shanae Moorman died in a crash on the ramp connecting Interstate 64 with the Gene Snyder Freeway in 2016. Bradley Caraway, who was 34 at the time of the crash, was driving the car when it flipped, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage

Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort 15-year-old boy reported missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Frankfort Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old. Cameron Lee was last seen on Monday on Wallace Avenue. He was last seen wearing a white polo, brown joggers, red tennis shoes, and a black ski mask. Anyone with any information about Lee’s...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs 36-year-old man fatally shot near Baxter Avenue

The man who was shot and killed last week near Baxter Avenue has been identified by the coroner. Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, was found shot around 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue on Jan. 2. Video in the player above is from the night he was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
19K+
Followers
446
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy