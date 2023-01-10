Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
2 Mass. districts' legislators still undecided months after election
Lawmakers and a special House committee on Beacon Hill will hold hearings Friday on two unresolved legislative races, nearly two months after the election took place. In both of the close races, the Governor's Council has certified the November election results, but the final conclusion of the races remain in limbo because of legal challenges.
WBUR
U.S. Sen. Warren demands answers from Mass. regulators about MBTA safety oversight
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to know how Massachusetts safety regulators plan to improve their oversight of the troubled Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which has been dogged by collisions, derailments, deaths and injuries. In a letter to the head of the state Department of Public Utilities on Thursday, Warren asked...
Comments / 0