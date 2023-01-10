Read full article on original website
Windsor and Cloverdale Declare Emergencies Over Recent Rains
Windsor and Cloverdale have each declared severe storm emergencies following recent torrential rains. The Windsor Town Council approved an emergency declaration this week, calling it more proactive than because of a major incident. The Cloverdale City Council did the same, citing hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for repairs and for payments to an engineering contractor. When cities declare emergencies, they have a better chance of having their payments for storm-related costs being reimbursed by the state or federal governments. Other cities in Sonoma County are considering taking the same action.
California Reservoirs 84-percent of Historical Average After Recent Storms
California’s deadly winter weather is recharging reservoirs throughout the state. Water storage levels are about 84-percent of historical average. The Department of Water Resources gave an update yesterday, saying that number was only 78-percent over the weekend and 68-percent last month. Most reservoirs are still below capacity but every...
Russian River Hasn’t Reached Flood Stage But Still Seeing Flooding Throughout Sonoma County
The Russian River has yet to swell past its banks as much as initially feared. There were no reports of major flooding on Monday night, however, some tributaries backed up, causing minor flooding in vineyards and low-lying areas in west Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are no longer planned for residents along the lower Russian River between Healdsburg and Jenner. However, the National Weather Service says that could change with one to two inches of rain expected Wednesday. Sonoma County has received more than a foot of rain in the past two weeks. The North Bay is still under a flood watch through four o’clock this afternoon.
Resource Area Opens for Storm Victims in Guerneville
A resource supply area has been opened in Guerneville to aid storm victims. Located at the former Bank of America building on Main Street, the area will provide several materials free of charge including mops, buckets, sponges, gloves, masks, garbage bags, food, and water. It is also the location of a community support center offering charging stations for electronics and comfort kits with blankets, snacks and water. They are open 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM through Saturday.
Santa Rosa Whole Foods at Coddingtown to be Closed for a Few Days
The Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall is expected to be closed for the next several days after its roof caught on fire. The fire started shortly before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, while the store was open. All shoppers were evacuated before firefighters discovered a large HVAC unit was up in flames, which spread to the rest of the roof. A roof covering was removed after also catching fire. No one was hurt but the fire did an estimated quarter-million-dollars in damage to the grocery store building.
Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot
Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
Body of Missing Petaluma Man Found Near Hamilton Wetlands
The body of a Petaluma resident who went missing on Christmas has been found. The 32-year-old Hady Chebib was found near the Hamilton Wetlands on Thursday morning, then positively identified. On Christmas morning, he set off from Novato in a boat to go fishing near China Camp State Park in San Pablo Bay. The boat was found adrift with no one aboard the next day. A volunteer search group found the body yesterday. An autopsy and toxicology tests to determine a cause of death will be performed today.
Two Dead Found in Home at Sea Ranch
An investigation is ongoing into the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a house at Sea Ranch. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were found yesterday near Spinnaker Close. It’s not yet clear how they died, but police say they’ve ruled out the possibility their deaths were caused by a tree that fell onto a house nearby. The sheriff’s office says there doesn’t appear to be evidence of foul play.
Weather Related Rescues Made in Windsor and Petaluma
Six drivers are okay after first responders rescued them from standing floodwater on roads near Windsor. The rescues happened in two different areas on Monday morning. Authorities say, in each case, the drivers had driven past a road closure sign. The Petaluma Fire Department also reported making at least six weather-related rescues on Monday. The city closed eight roads during the morning rush hour.
Missing Teenager in Petaluma Believed to be Willfully Missing
Petaluma police are looking for a missing teenager. Yesterday evening, police received a call from a resident saying that her 16-year-old daughter Michelle Marcoux failed to come home from school. Michelle is believed to be willfully missing at this time. Michelle is a white, juvenile who is 5’-08” tall and approximately 250lbs. Michelle was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and black combat style boots. There are no known destinations for the missing juvenile at this time.
Man Suffers Injuries in Overturn Crash in Petaluma Thursday Night
A 42-year-old man has major injuries after crashing into a small park in Petaluma. Last night, a car was traveling at high speeds westbound on Frates Road, when it drove over the raised center median, and into the small park, where it struck an 18 foot totem sculpture. The car overturned and came to a rest in the roadway. Emergency personnel responded and managed to get the sole occupant out of the mangled car. The man, from Petaluma, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. It’s not clear what caused the crash and Petaluma Police are looking for witnesses to come forwards.
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town
As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
Equity Plan Proposed for Santa Rosa City Employees
An equity plan for Santa Rosa city employees has been presented to the city council. Thirty recommendations were made by an employee-led effort on how the city can improve equity, diversity and belonging within City Hall. They include expanding recruitment efforts to historically underrepresented groups, addressing inequities in promotions, and decreasing isolation among workers. The city will next create a cross-departmental committee to implement the plan and prioritize the recommendations. Santa Rosa will also fill the vacant post of Diversity, Equity and Equal Employment Officer who will work with the committee.
