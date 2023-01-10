ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard

A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
BUFFALO, NY
Nik

The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire

This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Rooted Expeditions

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
natureworldnews.com

3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety

3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
KENDRICK, ID
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
CBS Boston

Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches

SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
SALISBURY, NH
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.

