Woman Who Vanished in Shark Attack While Snorkeling with Husband Was 'Following Dreams' on Hawaii Trip
The woman who disappeared while snorkeling with her husband in Hawaii earlier this month, which officials have concluded was a "tragic accident" caused by a shark attack, spoke about how she was "following" her dreams just days before tragedy struck. Kristine Allen, a massage therapist and life coach from Bellingham,...
Mom's Horror as She Checks Attic in Buffalo Blizzard to Find Inches of Snow
Buffalo has borne the brunt of the historic holiday storm, which led to one woman's attic filling with snow with no end in sight.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Video Shows Florida Police Officer Trying To Separate Hawk and Snake Fighting
A Florida police officer recently stumbled upon quite the scene. He found a hawk and snake going at each other with more hostility than Zach Bryan and Rich O’Toole on Twitter. The sheriff’s deputy ultimately intervened. The video of him separating the raptor and the serpent is racking up a lot of attention online.
Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard
A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
TODAY.com
Buffalo couple prepared to welcome their 9 kids home. Instead, they fed 130 strangers
When Al Robinson and his wife, Vivian, began preparing for the holiday, they had visions of welcoming their nine children home to Buffalo, New York, to spend time relaxing and cooking together. But Mother Nature had other plans when a bomb cyclone exploded into a terrifying blizzard on Dec. 23.
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire
This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.
Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
natureworldnews.com
3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety
3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
Coffee tables hid 4,000 kilos of cocaine that ‘flooded’ Florida, other states, feds say
A man who traveled back and forth from Massachusetts to Florida to transport the cocaine could go to prison, prosecutors said.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Alligators in Frozen Lakes Stick Their Snouts Out of Ice to Survive
"They can sense when ice is forming, and they position themselves so the ice forms around their snout," said an ecologist and alligator expert at the University of North Florida.
Bear Shows Off Insane Strength As It Easily Drags Moose Off The Road
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.
