BlackAmericaWeb

‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
DELAWARE STATE
Detroit News

Additional classified documents found at President Biden's home, White House says

President Biden's lawyers found additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del., this week, the White House disclosed Saturday. Biden's personal lawyers initially found one document with a classified marking on Wednesday in a room adjacent to the garage and stopped searching the property because they do not have security clearance. A White House lawyer with a clearance, Richard Sauber, then searched the Wilmington residence on Thursday and found the additional documents, Sauber said in a statement.
WILMINGTON, DE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Detroit News

Finley: James should pass on Senate

Here's some unsolicited advice to new U.S. Rep. John James, who is considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat Democrat Debbie Stabenow is vacating. I understand why the open Senate seat is tempting for James, a Republican from Farmington Hills. The Senate is clearly his ambition. He ran four...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
AFP

Iraq PM backs continued US troop presence

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani defended the open-ended presence of US and other foreign troops in his country, in an interview published Sunday. In the interview published Sunday, Sudani made clear he wants to get along with the United States, which is locked in confrontation with Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
Detroit News

Leondis: Give the IRS enough money to uphold the law | Opinion

Regardless of how you feel about the Internal Revenue Service — it’s dysfunctional, it’s underfunded, or both — there’s a basic point that’s hard to refute: The current system to ferret out wrongdoers is terrible. And in a move that will only make it worse, House Republicans voted Monday to block new funding allocated for the agency by the last Congress.
Detroit News

Harris: US will 'normalize' sustainability changes to combat climate change

Ann Arbor — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Thursday to a packed auditorium on the University of Michigan campus about how the Biden administration will "normalize" sustainability measures to combat the harmful effects of climate change. Harris was joined by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to talk about...
ANN ARBOR, MI

