Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect the vaccinated: officials
New York City health officials are warning residents that the infectious omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect people who have already been vaccinated or infected with COVID-19. “Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 73% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in NYC,” the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tweeted on Friday. ” XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of COVID-19 that we know of to date and may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19.” The department added that getting vaccinated against the virus, including receiving an updated booster shot, remains the...
NBC New York
NYC Issues Plea as ‘Most Transmissible Form of COVID-19 We Know of to Date' Spreads
The unprecedented infectiousness of XBB.1.5 prompted renewed calls for public caution Friday from New York City health officials, who announced the latest omicron descendant, widely believed to be behind the latest case wave, now accounts for nearly three-quarters of all coronavirus circulating across the five boroughs. Calling the new strain...
Two NYU Langone cancer doctors sanctioned by state for ‘inappropriately’ prescribing meds
Two NYU Langone cancer doctors have been sanctioned by the state for “inappropriately” prescribing controlled substances, according to state Department of Health documents. Dr. Tibor Moskovits and Dr. Bruce Raphael allegedly prescribed the medications and failed to maintain proper records for the patients, state records show. In the case of Moskovits, the allegations involved three patients between 2015 and 2017, and for Raphael, the charges concerned one patient between 2014 and 2018, documents show. Raphael, 72, is the site director for NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center on East 38th Street. He specializes in blood disorders including anemia and cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma,...
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In Westchester County By CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in 14 New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities: …
fox5ny.com
Latest coronavirus variant more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated
NEW YORK - New York City health officials warn that the latest Omicron subvariant that is making up the majority of COVID-19 cases may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated than previous variants. They say people who have already had COVID-19 might also be more likely...
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe
This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
Nurse ‘laundered’ cash from $1.5M COVID vaccine fraud to pay off her mortgage: DA
A Long Island nurse-practitioner “laundered” criminal proceeds from a fraudulent vaccine-card scheme by paying off the mortgage on her home with her NYPD cop husband, officials charge. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to seize $236,980 it says Julie DeVuono used to satisfy the mortgage on their Amityville, L.I., home, a court filing obtained by The Post shows. The scandal has implicated scores of New York city employees – including teachers and assistant principals – suspected of buying fraudulent vax cards from Julie DeVuono’s Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare to comply with the mayor’s vaccine mandate. DeVuono, the clinic’s owner...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This NYC airport has officially been voted one of the worst in all of the U.S.
Using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, experts at Family Destinations Guide have come up with a ranking of the very worst airports for travel in the United States in 2022 and New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport unsurprisingly made the list. Another area hub, Newark Liberty International...
NBC New York
What US City Has the Most Bed Bugs? NYC Is Close, But Not Number 1
Sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite. That's apparently a lot easier said than done in New York City these days, according to a recent list that no one wants their home town mentioned on. That's because the five boroughs have moved up to No. 2 on Orkin's list...
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply if you can't bear the transportation costs
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
The Debacle That Has Become Grocery Shopping in New York
A series of painful and heartfelt stories from New York shoppers that have been hit hard by skyrocketing grocery bills. According to reports, there are indications that inflation might have cooled a bit in recent months, though the sore subject is still hotly contested in many circles. To be sure, there are more than a few economics experts who believe we are heading toward a massive recession.
pix11.com
COVID variant XBB.1.5: What you need to know
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is being hit with a new COVID variant, XBB.1.5, another Omicron variant that is highly transmissible. Even though this new strain is more transmissible, it does not appear more severe or lethal. Hanah Newman, Lenox Hill Hospital’s director of infection prevention, joined...
WNYT
NY governor plans $1B investment in mental health care
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Tuesday to add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units to address gaps in the state’s mental health care system. “We have underinvested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the...
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost
For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.
Find some inner peace in midtown with Aman’s new mindfulness retreat
With car horns beeping, buses blowing by and packed sidewalks, midtown Manhattan may not seem like a peaceful place. But Buddhist monk and mindfulness coach Master Geshe YongDong (Geshe La) is going to change that this month. The mindfulness expert will lead Journey to Peace at Aman New York hotel...
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soon
The already obsolete MTA MetroCard in New York City would be replaced this 2023 by the new OMNY, however, the date was moved to the course of 2024, due to delays caused by software errors.
New York Post
Transgender professor Petra Gardella sues Manhattanville College over ban
A longtime Manhattanville College professor was banned from campus activities following an “awkward” transition from male to female — which included polling colleagues on what color wig to wear, according to a lawsuit. The professor, who began at the Westchester liberal arts school in 1983 as Peter...
