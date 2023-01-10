Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
wdrb.com
2 Indiana residents winners of $20,000 from Mega Millions drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket came from Maine but two Indiana residents are still big winners from the Mega Millions drawing. According to a news release, two $20,000 tickets were sold in Indiana. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.
cbs4indy.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9....
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
indianapolismonthly.com
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Hoosier Lottery scratch-off games
INDIANAPOLIS — With another wave of lottery fever gripping the country, your chances of becoming a billionaire are 1 in 302,575,350. You can slightly better your odds of becoming a millionaire by sticking to Hoosier Lottery scratch-offs. (No Hoosier Lottery scratch-offs have a prize of more than $4 million.) Several of the games that offer […]
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Pizza Junkiez
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who doesn’t love a good pizza party?🍕. Dawn Livingston, Jeremy Livingston, and Jasan Julius with Pizza Junkiez restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Friday to serve up a few slices of pizza on Tasty Takeout. Join the party and order a box or...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Fox 59
Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land
Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land. Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. IMPD...
Second Indiana hospital agrees to rein in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to rein in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents
Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)
Sale complete for 3 troubled Indianapolis apartment complexes
INDIANAPOLIS — The last three properties owned by JPC Affordable Housing in Marion County were sold to new ownership Thursday evening, according to city officials. Officials have not said who is the new owner of Capital Place, Woods at Oak Crossing, and Covington Square. In December 2022, the sale...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Senate Republicans want to study potential end of state income tax
INDIANAPOLIS — Could Indiana someday end its state income tax? That’s a question some state lawmakers want to take a closer look at. One of the Indiana Senate Republicans’ top priorities this legislative session is a bill that would create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana’s state income tax.
14news.com
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
drydenwire.com
Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified
LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
Comments / 0