Syracuse judge strikes down NY vaccine mandate for health workers, rules state overstepped its authority

Syracuse, N.Y. — A state Supreme Court judge in Syracuse on Friday struck down a statewide mandate for medical staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Judge Gerard Neri ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state’s health department overstepped their authority by sidestepping the Legislature and making permanent the mandate meant to limit transmission of Covid in hospitals and healthcare facilities.
SYRACUSE, NY
Regulators, legislators are indifferent to immense suffering in NY nursing homes (Your Letters)

I have just read your paper’s article concerning the deplorable conditions at Bishop Nursing and Rehab Facility (”Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners,” Jan. 5, 2023). Truthfully I was physically ill after doing so. I reside in your neighboring city to your west, Rochester, and have been fighting similar battles for the past six years. My mother and younger brother both passed away at different rehab facilities in the greater Rochester area nine months apart this past year. They were left in unsafe, unhealthy situations day after day with administrations indifferent to residents’ needs, dignity or rights.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
SYRACUSE, NY
PointsBet Ohio promo code: Get up to $500 in Second Chance bets today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting in Ohio has recently watched, and with that there are plenty of bonus opportunities. Right now, PointsBet is offering one of...
OHIO STATE
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a...
SELMA, AL
New York Ski Report for January 15, 2023

Belleayre Mt.1/14/2023MG - PP12 - 3645 - 07 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain1/14/2023MG - PP10 - 3019 - 195 - 58:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center1/14/20231MG28 - 283 - 03 - 08:00AM / 5:00PM. Events:Open From 8am To...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

