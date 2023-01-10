Read full article on original website
Related
Syracuse judge strikes down NY vaccine mandate for health workers, rules state overstepped its authority
Syracuse, N.Y. — A state Supreme Court judge in Syracuse on Friday struck down a statewide mandate for medical staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Judge Gerard Neri ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state’s health department overstepped their authority by sidestepping the Legislature and making permanent the mandate meant to limit transmission of Covid in hospitals and healthcare facilities.
Regulators, legislators are indifferent to immense suffering in NY nursing homes (Your Letters)
I have just read your paper’s article concerning the deplorable conditions at Bishop Nursing and Rehab Facility (”Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners,” Jan. 5, 2023). Truthfully I was physically ill after doing so. I reside in your neighboring city to your west, Rochester, and have been fighting similar battles for the past six years. My mother and younger brother both passed away at different rehab facilities in the greater Rochester area nine months apart this past year. They were left in unsafe, unhealthy situations day after day with administrations indifferent to residents’ needs, dignity or rights.
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Jan. 14, 2023
We’re about halfway through the year’s first month, and New York’s cannabis business owners are hitting the ground running in 2023. Let’s take a look at the stories we covered in NY Cannabis Insider last week. On Monday we ran a story that takes a look...
Covid hospitalizations have doubled in Central NY in just two weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has doubled over the past two weeks in Central New York, a troubling sign that the virus continues to spread and make people sick. And the new, highly contagious variant that is dominating cases across the country is only...
BetMGM Ohio promo code unlocks $1,000 in site credit for new customers
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As a new customer to BetMGM Sportsbook, you can claim up to $1,000 in bonus site credits. Best of all, you do not...
Best sportsbook promo codes & sign-up bonuses for sports betting in Ohio
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Starting January 1, 2023, sports betting in Ohio became legal, and if you live in Ohio, you can still claim multiple welcome bonuses....
Indiana man who helped supply Cortland meth operation gets 5 years in prison, feds say
Cortland County, N.Y. — A man who helped supply a meth operation in Cortland County from his home in Indiana was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday, federal prosecutors said. John Rice, 57, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, admitted to providing Kyle M. Leeper with meth starting in December 2018,...
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
Birthplace of American art in Upstate NY to get new visitor’s center and more
The birthplace of America’s first art movement is getting a makeover. The Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Upstate New York recently broke ground on a new visitor’s center and infrastructure improvements designed to increase tourism and promote the region’s economic growth.
Mega Millions numbers: Winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket sold in Maine
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega...
PointsBet Ohio promo code: Get up to $500 in Second Chance bets today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting in Ohio has recently watched, and with that there are plenty of bonus opportunities. Right now, PointsBet is offering one of...
FanDuel Ohio sign-up bonus: New users get $200 in bet credits today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Ohio sports betting launch is behind us, but the bonuses are still out there. FanDuel is coming in hot with a promotion...
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller pleads guilty, avoids jail after break-in
Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a charge stemming from a break-in and theft of alcohol at a neighbor’s home in Vermont, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England. Miller, who appeared in several “Justice...
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a...
New York Ski Report for January 15, 2023
Belleayre Mt.1/14/2023MG - PP12 - 3645 - 07 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain1/14/2023MG - PP10 - 3019 - 195 - 58:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center1/14/20231MG28 - 283 - 03 - 08:00AM / 5:00PM. Events:Open From 8am To...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0