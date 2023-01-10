Read full article on original website
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
KYTV
Lawyer of Missouri prisoner asks U.S. Supreme Court to step in
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent.
I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
iheart.com
Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says
An Alabama inmate was allegedly "baked" to death in a prison cell described by his family in a federal wrongful death lawsuit as being "hotter than three hells," NBC News reports. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on December 7, 2020, a lawsuit filed by his sister in U.S....
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
FROM DECEMBER 5th, 2022: As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank...
Judge gave felon who killed California deputy light prison sentence instead of life
A serial felon who killed a patrol deputy should have been spending his life in prison for a violent crime just a year ago, yet he was on the streets, the Riverside County, California, sheriff said.
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being sued
'Rourke has claimed on multiple occasions that the fact that Warren contributed $1 million to Abbott's re-election campaign constitutes bribery. Now he is being sued for it.
Scott Eizember scheduled for execution, Oklahoma denies minister access to chamber
Editor's note: After the publication of this article, the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections reversed course and granted Scott Eizember's spiritual advisor the ability to be present with him in the execution chamber Thursday. Convicted killer Scott Eizember, 62, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary...
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct
DENVER – Jenna Ellis, the Colorado attorney who represented former President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn the 2020 election, is under investigation by the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Ellis has been the target of formal complaints regarding what critics characterized as her professional misconduct connected to Trump’s effort to reverse the […] The post Trump attorney Jenna Ellis of Colorado under investigation for alleged misconduct appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced
WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don. Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper,...
Judge Luttig: A judge might have no choice but to put Trump in prison
Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks away after speaking to the media during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former Federal Judge J. Michael Luttig said this week that former President Donald Trump would likely end up behind bars...
Scott Peterson Is Denied New Trial, Will Continue To Serve Out Life Sentence For Murders Of Wife And Unborn Son
A judge shot down the defense's claims that a juror had committed misconduct, ruling Tuesday that the juror's untruthful responses had been a "combination of good faith misunderstanding of the questions and sloppiness in answering." Scott Peterson will not get a new trial and will remain in prison for the...
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender person to be executed in the U.S., dies by lethal injection
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S., died by lethal injection Tuesday night in Missouri. McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections. She was convicted of...
Judge Who Refused to Let Minor Terminate Pregnancy Rewarded
Jared E. Smith, who lost his bid for re-election as a circuit court judge in August, has been appointed to a Florida court of appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
