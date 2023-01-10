Public tickets for Cleveland Museum of Art’s big winter-spring show on Tudor England go on sale January 17

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Things You Didn't Know About OhioJust GoOhio State
Related
Stonestreet Estate Vineyards wines to be featured at Alexander Pierce Restaurant
AKRON, Ohio – Alexander Pierce Restaurant is holding a dinner featuring Stonestreet Estate Vineyards wines of Sonoma County, California, on Thursday, Jan. 19. Menu is in the works, but dinner will be five courses paired with five wines. Sparkling wine will be poured as a welcome wine, and a dessert wine will be served as well.
Michael Symon joining Crypto Culinary Club venture
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chef and businessman Michael Symon is joining a soon-to-launch NFT and cryptocurrency venture called the Crypto Culinary Club. The NFT (non-fungible token) will double as an entry pass into an international dinner club that offers members the opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs at numerous restaurants. Iron...
West Side Market Cafe serves hearty breakfast and lunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The West Side Market Café is tucked in the back corner of the 111-year-old city market. The Café has had many iterations – Mary’s Place, Alexanders and West Side Market Cafeteria – before the current owners took over in 2002 and turned it into the Café.
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
1925 brick colonial on Lake Ave. offers character, charm: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Located on one of Lakewood’s prettiest streets and offering views of Lake Erie from out its front windows, the brick colonial at 12907 Lake Ave. is an appealing mix of period charm and contemporary conveniences. Built in 1925, the home boasts classic details like hardwood flooring,...
Education is a civil right, yet nearly 60 years after the Civil Rights Act, inequity persists: Michael A. Baston and Laura Bloomberg
CLEVELAND -- America has long been touted as a land of opportunity, where anyone can attain a better life with enough hard work and determination. But not all opportunities are created equal, and many inequities begin with a disparity in educational attainment. The impact of COVID-19 provides a recent example. College enrollment dropped by 4.2% nationally between fall 2020 and fall 2022 but. according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the impact was greater among Black (6.9%), Native American (6.5%) and international (8.4%) students.
Middleburg Heights begins Central Park Master Plan process
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With work on the city’s comprehensive master plan and updated zoning code behind them, Middleburg Heights officials are focusing on plans to establish Central Park, a new amenity proposed for a large expanse of property near the library. City Council passed legislation at its Jan....
Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
National memorial designation for Kol Israel Holocaust Memorial reminds us to never forget: editorial
In the 1950s, many Holocaust survivors who had lost loved ones, neighbors, friends to the Hitler killing machine -- not just in Germany, but Poland, Lithuania, Belarus and elsewhere -- ended up in Greater Cleveland. But how best to mourn, to remember and memorialize those they’d lost, and where to offer prayers of remembrance, the mourners’ Kaddish, for those who’d been murdered?
No. 10 Cleveland Heights cruises to complete win, 74-42, vs. Gilmour to close out ELB Invitational
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — J.R. Bremer likened his team’s play this season to a light switch. Often turned on, his Tigers have sometimes turned that switch off. The only time Saturday night that anyone at Cleveland Heights turned off the light switch came after the host school’s 74-42 win against Gilmour Academy, when the custodial staff turned off the lights while Bremer still stood on the floor.
Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor is convenient, but also a drive on the wild side
Try Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor and take a drive on the wild side. The Opportunity Corridor is a new 3-mile road that conveniently connects the Cleveland Clinic directly with I-490, I-77 and I-71. If you have not driven it, you should. But a warning. The drive can be a harrowing...
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
Cocky’s Bagels aren’t just for breakfast; it’s National Bagel Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Growing up, Keene Cockburn had a distaste for processed sandwich bread, so he asked his mother to make him sandwiches on “everything bagels” to fuel his athletic pursuits – a habit he continued through his college days on the basketball court. Once he...
Lender takes control of the Flats at East Bank restaurant and apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The signature building of the Flats East Bank entertainment area is under new ownership now that a lender has taken control of the property. The Flats at East Bank building, which has restaurants on its ground floor and 240 apartments on its upper floors, had been on the market since October.
Science says naps are healthy -- or maybe they can kill you. I put it to the test: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I’m ready to declare 2023 the Year of the Nap. Every afternoon, as if an alarm had been set, my eyes start watering and yawns take over my face. Not to be waylaid by a little fatigue, I fight it off. There is stuff to do and I must do it.
A life lesson from former Tribe pitcher Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant for all of us – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I wrote a column about former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant, who died in June of 2021. That led to this email from Gary Mast. This is part of it:. “My father befriended Jim Grant. Mudcat got us tickets to an Indians game (souvenir bat day). After the game Mudcat took us (Dad, two brothers and myself) into the Tribe locker room. In those days the souvenir bat was standard Little League dimensions. Anyway, Mudcat spent an hour with us and got about 20 Tribe players to autograph one of our bats.
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
Devaluing teachers hurts America by hollowing out our education system: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Shame on those Akron teachers for thinking they deserve a living wage, for believing there’s something amiss with a society where first-year educators earn just a bit more than the guy who delivers pizza or a short-order cook at Denny’s. Never mind that these teachers spent...
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Chagrin Falls Village Council establishes new traffic pattern and raises cemetery fees
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- During its first meeting of 2023, Chagrin Falls Village Council passed two ordinances, discussed another and gave an update on the playground plans for Riverside Park. Motorists will have to learn a new traffic pattern, now that council approved an ordinance eliminating left turns onto North...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0