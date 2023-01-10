Read full article on original website
WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Former WWE Champion, Other Stars Reportedly Set to Return at Royal Rumble 2023
WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is a little over two weeks away and rumors are already spreading about what surprises might be in store for the annual event. It was previously reported that Edge would be back on TV for the first time since losing to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules to build up to a rematch with Balor inside Hell in a Cell at the Rumble. However, there's been no signs of that match being added to the card and the former WWE Champion is still working on the filming on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. PWInsider's latest report still mentions Edge being penciled in for the show, so there's a good chance he'll be in the Men's Rumble rather than a singles match.
WWE Teases Splitting Undisputed Titles on SmackDown
It's been a rather busy episode of WWE SmackDown right from the start, though WWE might have just teased something huge relatively early on. During the episode, Adam Pearce is trying to navigate the back and forth between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, who are now a full-on Tag Team. The two are getting each other hyped for a new tournament that Pearce says will determine the new #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. It's specifically said that it will be for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, suggesting that the Raw and SmackDown Titles will be split before the winner of the tournament can face The Usos for the Titles.
Former WWE Superstar Announces Retirement Due to Injury
After signing time away from wrestling due to an unknown injury, former WWE NXT UK star Jinny is retiring from wrestling. Jinny hasn't wrestled since November of 2021, though she's stayed involved through her work with BT Sport during that time away. Now she's hanging up her wrestling boots, and though she didn't go into detail about what the injury was and what ultimately led to this decision, she is excited about her next chapter and what comes next, and you can find her post below.
UFC Heavyweight Champion Released, Jon Jones Returning to Challenge for Title
UFC President Dana White had some big news to share after UFC Fight Night, revealing that UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou had been released from his contract, as the two parties were not able to come to terms on a new deal after two years of negotiations. White revealed that Ngannou is an unrestricted free agent and has been stripped of the Title (via Marc Raimondi), and it was confirmed that Jon Jones will be making his return to action for that very Title.
Details on Triple H's Talent Meeting Ahead of SmackDown Revealed
WWE SmackDown is right around the corner, but it's understandable if that's the last thing on most WWE fans' minds with all the news that has hit over the past two weeks. That includes Vince McMahon's return to the company and Stephanie McMahon's resignation and surgery, and one of the many questions coming out of the shakeup regarded Triple H's continued running of WWE Creative. Fightful Select has released a report recounting the details of a talent meeting Triple H held ahead of tonight's show, and he directly addresses his continued role, McMahon's return, and more.
Details Revealed on Mercedes Moné's (Sasha Banks) Movie Role
Mercedes Varnado (Mercedes Moné, WWE's Sasha Banks) recently revealed that she had filmed her first movie, and now more details have been released regarding what that project actually is. The film is an action thriller called The Collective (via Deadline), and will revolve around a group of righteous assassins called The Collective that are trying to take down a human trafficking ring that has the support of untouchable billionaires. No word on who Varnado will be playing or when the film will release, but we do know this is what she was filming while she was in Boston late last year.
Rick Ross is "Fully Invested" in AEW
All Elite Wrestling has a new faction on the block. After months of crescendoing tension, December's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash saw Swerve Strickland finally turn on tag partner Keith Lee. Strickland did not execute this attack alone, as he had the assistance of Parker Boudreaux, Granden Goetzman and rapper Rick Ross. Boudreaux and Goetzman got physical with Lee, setting him up for a cinderblock stomp from Strickland, while Ross repeated "Mogul Affiliates" over and over again on the microphone. Ross's not-so-subtle tease turned out to be the name of the faction, as the trio of Strickland, Boudreaux and Goetzman officially introduced themselves as such in the following weeks.
