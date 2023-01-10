ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

What does Nevada need as Lombardo settles in as governor?

A little more than a week ago, Joe Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. During his first appearance as the state’s top elected official, he promised he would be the "education governor.”. He's pushing for more money for teachers and...
