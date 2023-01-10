Read full article on original website
Bob Miller
4d ago
Here come the comments asking why the parent(s) allowed their child to walk the streets at 4 AM! We will never know the answer until the parent(s) are interviewed!
Bruce Harris
4d ago
if you don't want to get shot STOP BREAKING THE LAW!!!!!
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
Trial underway for ex-Fairfax County officers accused of protecting sex-trafficking ring
A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony this week in the civil trial against the four former Fairfax County Police officers accused of protecting a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest details from this week's hearings.
'Idiot With A Gun' Shoots Children Coming Home From School On DC Metrobus, Police Say
Two children coming home from elementary school on Wednesday afternoon were among three shot by “an idiot with a gun” coming off a Washington DC Metrobus, officials announced. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a fight started inside a...
Man found shot to death inside car in Temple Hills, police say
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle late Friday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Afton Street for a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m., police said. Once...
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
Baltimore man who stood trial 4 times in killing is freed after charges are dismissed
Baltimore, Maryland's newly elected top prosecutor dismissed all charges against a Black man who stood trial four times in a 2015 killing despite his repeated claims that he was innocent and set up by police. Keith Davis Jr. walked free Friday after Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates announced...
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shooting
Two suspects in a shooting that happened outside a Metrobus in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon and injured three persons, including two children, have been identified by images given by police.
Woodbridge man arrested for attempting to hit police officer with his car in 2022
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested nearly a year after attempting to hit a police officer with his car. On April 5, 2022, Prince William County Police officers were patrolling the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Neabsco in Woodbridge at around 12:31 a.m. when they saw a silver Chrysler 300 speeding. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chrysler ignored the officers and continued driving, leading officers to disengage.
Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates dismissed all charges against Keith Davis Jr., who stood trial four times for murder and spent seven years behind bars. Bates said prosecutorial mistakes and misconduct complicated the case of a man whose supporters say was wrongly convicted. WBAL's Kate Amara reports.Jan. 14, 2023.
Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
MS-13 Leader Gets Life In Prison For Maryland Murders, Racketeering Conspiracy
Another MS-13 gang member in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and federal drug charges. Brayan Contreras-Avalos - also known as “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” 28, of Langley Park, has been sentenced to life...
Bodycam Footage Shows Police Shocking DC Teacher With Stun Gun Before He Died
A Washington DC teacher can be seen on bodycam footage yelling for help and resisting arrest in an encounter with police in Los Angeles who ultimately shock him with a stun gun before he went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month. Anderson, 31, had been wanted for possible...
DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood
WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
Ghost gun, fentanyl recovered after alleged DC gang members arrested on drug conspiracy charges: DOJ
WASHINGTON - A ghost gun, pills containing fentanyl, and more than $60,000 in cash were recovered after seven alleged D.C. gang members were arrested on drug conspiracy charges, officials with the District's U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Authorities say Melvin Grayson, 49, of District Heights, Md., Christopher Wells, 44, of...
CVS Employee Stabbed During Attempted Robbery
A suspect is in custody after an employee at the CVS located at 7809 Wisconsin Ave in Bethesda was stabbed in the shoulder during an attempted robbery on Thursday evening. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 3:51 p.m., MCP officers responded to the CVS store in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda.
DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles
A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old
On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
Man Who Shot, Killed 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Is DC Government Employee: Mayor
The man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake in Northeast D.C. is a D.C. government employee and has been put on administrative leave, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says. Bowser said the man had no involvement with law enforcement. She would not give any further details about him. A source...
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
