Lake Mills, WI

Lake Mills residents likely willing to pay for food offerings at Sandy Beach

By By Will Cioci
Lake Mills Leader
 5 days ago

Residents of the Lake Mills area overwhelmingly support a food service establishment at Sandy Beach Park, and more than half would be willing to pay a one-time property tax increase to fund it, according to the results of a survey paid for by the city.

Responses also revealed strong preferences for a casual restaurant, open year-round with both indoor and outdoor seating.

The survey, conducted for the city by the UW-River Falls Survey Research Center (SRC), received 873 responses, including 325 from a random sampling and 548 from an open-access link. The surveyed area included residents of the City of Lake Mills as well as the townships of Lake Mills, Aztalan, Milford and Waterloo.

The results will help to guide the city’s next steps in planning the ongoing redevelopment of Sandy Beach, which has been underway since 2017. Since that time, the Sand Bar restaurant that formerly served the beach was torn down over structural and health code concerns.

“I was very pleased to see how many people were interested in doing the survey. I feel like 800+ is a really good sample, it gives us a lot of information,” Alder Liesa Kerler said at the city council’s Jan. 3 meeting, when the results were presented.

Dr. Shaheer Burney, director of the SRC, only presented the results of the random sample to the council, saying that the randomization removed bias and could better generalize results to the entire community. But the report submitted to the council included analysis of the overall sample, combining random and open-access responses. Burney also noted that results for the two samples aligned very closely and rarely diverged to a statistically significant degree.

In the survey, 80% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly agreed that food service should be provided at Sandy Beach, and 85% said they would be more likely to visit the park if there were food service available.

The survey asked whether, and how much, residents would be willing to pay in a “one-time” property tax increase to fund the development of food service. Less than half—36%—indicated they would not accommodate a tax increase;

About 26% of respondents said they would pay up to a 0.5% tax increase, and a total of 27% said they would be willing to pay more than a 1% increase.

Every respondent that said their use of the park would increase if food service were available also said they were willing to pay a one-time tax increase of at least 0.6%.

“That’s a very encouraging result,” Shaheer told the council. “That shows that the residents who are most likely to visit also have a willingness to pay.”

In terms of the type of food service, respondents overwhelmingly preferred a casual restaurant atmosphere, with 71% ranking it as their top choice. A concession stand was a distant second option with 15% ranking it first. Options for a food cart and an upscale restaurant each received less than 10% of top-choice votes.

If a casual restaurant were to be built, 40% of respondents said they would likely dine there more than 10 times per year.

More than 70% of respondents indicated they wanted a restaurant that would be open year-round, and 94% wanted both indoor and outdoor seating.

Most survey-takers also preferred an establishment without a banquet room, with 58% saying a restaurant should not include such a space.

The survey also confirmed the popularity of Sandy Beach with residents and families not just from the city but the surrounding townships. SRC analysis said that residents of the townships visited the park just as frequently as those who lived nearby.

Respondents living in a household with more than two residents—usually meaning a family with children, Burney said—were 36% more likely to visit the beach 6 or more times per year than others.

The council did not decide at the meeting Jan. 3 what its next steps would be.

City Manager Drake Daily said that staff would begin developing options for a path forward, as well as reach out to the two restaurants that submitted proposals to run food service at the beach over the summer.

