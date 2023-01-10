Read full article on original website
Ford County sheriff: ‘Law-abiding’ owners of assault weapons won’t be arrested here
PAXTON — Ford County Sheriff Chad Johnson added his name Thursday to the list of sheriffs across Illinois who say they will not be arresting the owners of semiautomatic weapons solely over their refusal to register those guns as required by the newly signed Protect Illinois Communities Act. Under...
Paxton Police Blotter: 2 men arrested on warrants
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Maurice H. Williams, 62, of Rockford, was arrested on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence after Paxton police responded to a 911 call at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, from a room where Williams was staying at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, 1280 W. Ottawa Road. Upon arrival, police found Williams intoxicated in the room and confirmed that he was wanted on the warrant.
Police probing deaths of two Arkansas residents found shot in crashed vehicle
KANKAKEE — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two Arkansas residents who were found with gunshot wounds Wednesday in a crashed commercial motor vehicle on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. Autopsies on both victims — a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, whose identities were not immediately released —...
Paxton man jailed after meth found in vehicle by drug-sniffing dog
PAXTON — A Paxton man remained Friday at the Ford County Jail following his arrest two days earlier for possession of methamphetamine. Raymond M. Adolfson, 28, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, after a search of his vehicle revealed the presence of 15 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.
Obituary: Mary Ann Hood
Mary Ann Hood, 91, of Gibson City peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home. Mary Ann was born October 26, 1931 to Lester Y. and Luella Covalt Lacy in Orange, New Jersey. She spent her youth in Madison, NJ. Mary Ann attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana for two years and transferred to the University of Illinois. She graduated with a degree in Home Economic Education with high honors.
GCMS freshman boys basketball loses 47-28 to Unity
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley freshman boys basketball team lost 47-28 to Tolono Unity on Saturday. Mason Doman had 10 points for GCMS while Trent Wetherell had six points, Anthony Maloney had five points, Zeb Greer had three points and Keegan DeWall and Logan Ward each had two points.
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 50-33 over Hoopeston Area
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 50-33 over Hoopeston Area on Thursday. The Timberwolves (17-4, 6-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) outscored Hoopeston Area 23-10 in the final quarter after Cissna Park went into halftime leading 21-18 and ended the third quarter with a four-point advantage.
GCMS boys basketball loses 55-28 to Heyworth
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team lost 55-28 to Heyworth on Friday. After baskets by Tyler Wills and Alex Maas gave Heyworth an early 4-0 lead, Seth Kollross made a 3-pointer to cut GCMS’s deficit to 4-3. From there, Heyworth went on a 30-point...
GCMS 8th-grade boys basketball wins 32-28 over Prairie Central
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team won 32-28 over Prairie Central. With the win, GCMS finished 7-0 in the Twin County Conference for the third straight year. The Falcons also improved to 14-4 overall. Tucker Mueller led GCMS in scoring with 12 points while Graydon...
