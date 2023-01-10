ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded

RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
BELLEVILLE, MI
Stolen vehicle dumped in pond

NOVI — An off-duty Border Patrol agent noticed that a car was submerged in the pond near Manhattan Circle, near Beck Road and Grand River Avenue, as he was heading to work at 5:22 a.m. New Year’s Day and contacted police. Novi police officers and firefighters found a...
NOVI, MI
Man found dead on sidewalk in Detroit after argument led to shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of killing another man during an argument Tuesday in Detroit. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jermayne Dale Fields, 47, and 65-year-old Anthony Tyner were arguing at the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets near Greenfield just before 3:30 p.m. Authorities say the argument escalated and Fields allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Tyner multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
Fake phone calls fail to stop OWI arrest

WYANDOTTE — A passenger who falsely reported gunfire to the emergency dispatch center three times about 2:39 a.m. Jan. 7 learned the hard way that filing a false report would not get police officers to abandon his girlfriend’s traffic stop for reckless, intoxicated driving. The dispatch center received...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Chainsaw attacker headed back to prison

On Friday January 6th, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis posted that after nearly four years, 49-year-old Robert Joseph Presley, Jr., of Oakland County’s Clinton Township, is going back to prison for a 2018 assault. She said, “The case was delayed through changes in defense counsel, many filed and argued...
CLARE COUNTY, MI

