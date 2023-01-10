Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Driver still unidentified after being killed in fiery crash in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead following a fiery crash on I-75 in Oakland County on Saturday. Police say they got a 911 call about a brush fire along I-75 near Dixie Hwy. Firefighters made the scene and discovered it was a car. Once the car fire...
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion
downriversundaytimes.com
Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded
RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed 2 dollar stores in one day
Detroit - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two dollar stores in one day. The first robbery happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, at the Family Dollar located in the 11600 block of Greenfield. Police say the suspect entered the store, produced a...
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
candgnews.com
Stolen vehicle dumped in pond
NOVI — An off-duty Border Patrol agent noticed that a car was submerged in the pond near Manhattan Circle, near Beck Road and Grand River Avenue, as he was heading to work at 5:22 a.m. New Year’s Day and contacted police. Novi police officers and firefighters found a...
fox2detroit.com
Inkster police arrest man wanted for several murders found hiding under lawn chair
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Inkster police took a man wanted for multiple murders into custody last week, it was part of program to get dangerous criminals off the street - and FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack was along for the ride. Kawan Taylor, 34, was wanted for several murders....
fox2detroit.com
Man found dead on sidewalk in Detroit after argument led to shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of killing another man during an argument Tuesday in Detroit. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jermayne Dale Fields, 47, and 65-year-old Anthony Tyner were arguing at the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets near Greenfield just before 3:30 p.m. Authorities say the argument escalated and Fields allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Tyner multiple times.
downriversundaytimes.com
Fake phone calls fail to stop OWI arrest
WYANDOTTE — A passenger who falsely reported gunfire to the emergency dispatch center three times about 2:39 a.m. Jan. 7 learned the hard way that filing a false report would not get police officers to abandon his girlfriend’s traffic stop for reckless, intoxicated driving. The dispatch center received...
fox2detroit.com
Chihuahua puppy valued at $5,000 stolen from Twelve Oaks Petland in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nine-week-old Chihuahua puppy was stolen from Petland Novi on Tuesday afternoon from someone posing as a customer. The pet store is located in Twelve Oaks Mall, with the suspect seen in surveillance video. "You can see he has his phone out, taking some more...
Troy police warn of rise in mail theft
Police in Troy are warning of a recent trend in mail theft. Residents are reporting important pieces of mail stolen including at least one case of an attempt to cash a forged check.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Irate woman trashes Detroit gas station after clerk refuses to let her use the phone
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Harper Woods woman turned a gas station into a disaster zone in Detroit after she became irate and started tearing down shelves of food and other items Wednesday morning. A gas station clerk said the woman caused more than $20,000 in damage with the entire...
Lansing man with armed robbery warrant arrested after high speed chase
A 35-year-old man from Lansing with several warrants for his arrest was taken into custody after a high speed chase.
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
thelivingstonpost.com
Suspects at large after abandoning stolen vehicle in Howell neighborhood during police chase
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office observed two vehicles — a black Dodge pickup and a white Jeep Wrangler — traveling at a high rate of speed on I-96 west. A registration plate was obtained on the Jeep, and it was reported stolen out of Southfield .
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Chainsaw attacker headed back to prison
On Friday January 6th, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis posted that after nearly four years, 49-year-old Robert Joseph Presley, Jr., of Oakland County’s Clinton Township, is going back to prison for a 2018 assault. She said, “The case was delayed through changes in defense counsel, many filed and argued...
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested after Ulta beauty store in Green Oak Township targeted in another robbery attempt
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another Ulta beauty products store was targeted by thieves after multiple suspects attempted a robbery at one location in Livingston County. The incident led to five people being arrested after shots were fired and police were forced into brief pursuits with at least...
Reward offered for information after man discovered fatally shot in Pontiac apartment
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by officials in Oakland Country to those who can give information on a shooting that killed one man on Tuesday.
