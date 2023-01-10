ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

DNR announces new ‘free snowmobiling weekend’

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend, which will allow snowmobilers to operate their machines over a two-day period without the requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit. The dates for the free snowmobiling weekend are Feb. 11-12. According...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan

A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
VALPARAISO, IN
fox2detroit.com

Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes

(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Virtual Winter Bird Feeding Class from the DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a virtual class about feeding winter birds on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Birds can bring color to a wintry backyard and a smile to your face. The best part? Feeding birds is easy to do with a little knowledge, and we can help!
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Friday the 13th historically lucky for Mega Millions in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With the second highest Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs, the Michigan Lottery points out that Friday the 13th is historically lucky for players in the state. Four players in Michigan have claimed Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th over the years:. A Kent City...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

'Try Dry': Athletic Brewing crafts non-alcoholic beers that support trails across US

(FOX 2) - What started with homebrewing in an empty warehouse has ballooned into a non-alcoholic brewery canning dozens of different beers. Athletic Brewing, a non-alcoholic brewery with locations in California and Connecticut, is using the time to encourage people to "try dry." It's only appropriate we talk about non-alcoholic beer during Dry January, right?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Banana 101.5

Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash

It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
MICHIGAN STATE

