Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck. But is it legal?
WVSP graduates largest class of cadets in decades
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police’s 71st Cadet Class is the largest class to graduate in decades. A total of 59 cadets, 5 women and 54 men, graduated Friday morning at West Virginia State University. This is the largest class the West Virginia State Police has...
Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
WVDOH road crews preparing for snow and ice
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Highways road crews in all 55 counties have snowplows ready and crews on standby to deal with snow and ice expected Friday evening. “We prepare for an inch of snow the same way we prepare for 12,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH...
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
First at 4 Forum: Gov. Jim Justice
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about the impact income tax cuts would have on West Virginians, healthcare for state and school employees, and two new legislative developments. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposes 50% personal income tax reduction
During his 2023 State of the State Address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said he is proposing a 50% personal income tax reduction.
Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program. The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:. Harrison County. Nutter Fort Primary School. Nutter Fort Intermediate School.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers react to W.Va. governor’s State of the State address
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, laid out a number of bold new policy initiatives during Wednesday’s State of the State address. Some of the big-ticket items included a proposed 50 percent cut to the state income tax over three years, a five percent pay raise for state workers, and a 59 million dollar boost to PEIA.
Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia. The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow. The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees,...
These industries make the most money in West Virginia
Mining continues to be one of West Virginia's biggest industries, according to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and revenue data.
West Virginia residents react to Bill Gates’ potential venture
GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha River Plant, an old coal plant in Glasgow, West Virginia, has been closed for almost a decade. However, a potential venture by philanthropist Bill Gates may breathe new life into the old site. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site on Monday, Jan. 9, because one […]
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
One dead after West Virginia crash
WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 35 has resulted in the death of one woman and the hospitalization of one man. According to a statement from the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Route 35 in Teays Valley on Monday evening that involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
