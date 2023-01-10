PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]

PRESTONSBURG, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO