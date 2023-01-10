ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WDTV

WVSP graduates largest class of cadets in decades

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police’s 71st Cadet Class is the largest class to graduate in decades. A total of 59 cadets, 5 women and 54 men, graduated Friday morning at West Virginia State University. This is the largest class the West Virginia State Police has...
INSTITUTE, WV
WDTV

Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVDOH road crews preparing for snow and ice

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Highways road crews in all 55 counties have snowplows ready and crews on standby to deal with snow and ice expected Friday evening. “We prepare for an inch of snow the same way we prepare for 12,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Gov. Jim Justice

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about the impact income tax cuts would have on West Virginians, healthcare for state and school employees, and two new legislative developments. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WDTV

Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program. The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:. Harrison County. Nutter Fort Primary School. Nutter Fort Intermediate School.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia. The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow. The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

One dead after West Virginia crash

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 35 has resulted in the death of one woman and the hospitalization of one man. According to a statement from the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Route 35 in Teays Valley on Monday evening that involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

