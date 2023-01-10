Grand Jury won't indict Texas man for pelting Sen. Ted Cruz with beer cans during Astros parade
A grand jury has decided not to indict a Houston man for pelting Sen. Ted Cruz with beer cans during the Astros' World Series parade late last year.
Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, had faced charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for hurling the projectiles. However, a grand jury on Friday opted not to move forward, according to records obtained by the Houston Chronicle .
During the Nov. 7 parade, Cruz and his family rode in the back of a military vehicle, waving to revelers. Members of the crowd greeted the Republican senator with boos and extended middle fingers — a not-uncommon occurrence during his public appearances.
Footage from the event showed a pair of cans sail at Cruz, and Houston police later tweeted that he'd been hit in the chest and neck area but required no medical attention. Arcidiacono was subsequently arrested and released on $40,000 bail, according to media reports.
Arcidiacono's attorneys told the grand jury their client went the parade with the hope that he could toss an Astros player a cold one, which he could pop open and quaff. The fan had simply tried to get Cruz to partake in the same celebratory stunt, they argued.
"Many generous, fun, semi-stupid, legendary moments have happened during Astros Championship Parades. ... Fans throw cans to people in championship parades all the time," Arcidiacono's lawyers said in a tweeted statement. "That is a widely known thing. To get them to chug."
