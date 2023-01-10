Read full article on original website
Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau hear update on grant opportunities for signage in Trenton
The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau heard an update on January 11th on a grant opportunity involving wayfinding signage in Trenton. North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Scott Sharp reported the $125,000 pledge amount was reached. Jackie Soptic submitted the application for the grant. It was previously reported the...
Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education announces results of meeting on January 10th
The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education January 10th approved the senior trip. The trip will be to Panama City, Florida in May. A fundraiser was approved for the cheerleaders. The board approved a resolution to utilize the Missouri Securities Investment Program. The program can be used by school districts,...
Gallatin Board of Education to meet on January 18th
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will discuss policy updates next week. The board will meet in the high school library on January 18, 2023, at 6 pm. Other items on the agenda include ag vocational, business vocational, and counselors reports as well as facilities updates. An executive session is...
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
United States Air Force group, Airlifter Brass, to perform in Trenton
The United States Air Force brass quintet, Airlifter Brass, will perform in Trenton. The group will speak to and perform for all Trenton R-9 band students on March 8th during the school day. A concert for the public will be in the performing arts center at 7 pm. Questions should...
Milan Board of Education hires new Superintendent
The Milan C-2 Board of Education January 12th approved the hiring of the next superintendent. Doctor Ashley Pauley has served the district for 14 years, most recently as the Milan Elementary School principal for the last nine years. She will officially assume the superintendent’s position July 1st. She will replace...
One of two teenagers injured in crash north of Trenton
One of two teen boys from Trenton sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned one mile north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, January 13th. The 15-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. No injuries were reported for the 16-year-old driver.
Obituary & Services: Marian McCollum
Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt on October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.
Obituary & Services: Sidney Maurice Miner
On January 12, 2023, Sidney Maurice Miner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and veteran passed away. He was born in Hale, Missouri, on August 9, 1928, the second son of Roger and Lucy Miner. He attended one-room rural schools through the 4th grade and the remainder at Avalon school graduating in 1946. After graduation, he worked as a farmhand in the area. In January of 1947, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving 4 years at Mather AFB in Sacramento, California. In April of 1951, he received an assignment to HQ Allied Air Forces Central Europe at Fontainebleau France, serving with several nationalities.
Chillicothe man facing multiple charges after allegedly injuring his wife and endangering his children
A Chillicothe man faces multiple felonies related to alleged incidents in which he injured his wife and created risk for three children less than seven years old. Online court information shows 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes pleaded not guilty on January 12th to three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk involving no sexual contact and one count of first-degree domestic assault. The court denied the request for bond change.
Obituary: Randy Dean Hafner
Randy Dean Hafner, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Randy was born the son of Donald Hafner and Ellen (Myers) Creager on October 26, 1961, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a 1979 graduate of Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended Eureka Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. Randy loved watching football, playing pool, and working in the yard.
Obituary: Jimmy Michael Knowles
Jimmy Knowles, age 72, of Unionville, MO passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on January 12, 2023. Jim was born on February 24, 1950, in Putnam County, MO the son of Jimmy Lee and Dorothy Vera (Lawson) Knowles. He attended local schools graduating from Putnam County High School with the class of 1968.
