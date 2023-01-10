On January 12, 2023, Sidney Maurice Miner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and veteran passed away. He was born in Hale, Missouri, on August 9, 1928, the second son of Roger and Lucy Miner. He attended one-room rural schools through the 4th grade and the remainder at Avalon school graduating in 1946. After graduation, he worked as a farmhand in the area. In January of 1947, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving 4 years at Mather AFB in Sacramento, California. In April of 1951, he received an assignment to HQ Allied Air Forces Central Europe at Fontainebleau France, serving with several nationalities.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO