Two people taken to local hospitals after fire in Syracuse high-rise apartment building
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people were taken to hospitals after a fire in a Syracuse apartment building Thursday afternoon. Around 1:25 p.m., a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the Ross Towers apartment building at 710 Lodi Street. When crews arrived they ran into heavy smoke on...
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse
Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
WKTV
New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
Syracuse officer identified who is under investigation for possibly interfering with sister’s DWI arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse police officer accused of interfering with his sister’s DWI arrest early on New Year’s Day has been identified. The officer is Milton Sustache Jr., said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a Syracuse police spokesperson. Sustache was placed on paid administrative leave after the Onondaga...
Fire damages Clifton Springs mobile home
CLIFTON SPRINGS -- The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home and its contents may be related to an electric space heater in a master bedroom, according to a preliminary investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator's Office. Clifton Springs firefighters responded to 2226 County Road 25,...
14850.com
South Aurora Street closed on Ithaca’s south hill due to structure fire
The Ithaca Fire Department says the 700 and 800 blocks of South Aurora Street, Route 96B on Ithaca’s South Hill, is closed Saturday morning due to a structure fire. According to IFD public information officer Lt. Jim Wheal, there’s a house fire in the 700 block, above Hillview Street.
Details emerge about how deputies say Syracuse officer interfered with sister’s DWI arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer accused of interfering with his sister’s DWI arrest interrupted a road side test and told her to refuse all other sobriety tests, deputies said in court records. The officer also advised his sister to complain of pain and request to be...
43-year-old dies after stabbing at South Side convenience store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man died after a stabbing at a South Side convenience store, police said Thursday. The man, who was not identified by police, was stabbed at the Stop N’ Shop at 927 Onondaga Ave., Syracuse Police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police responded around...
Syracuse man arrested in fatal stabbing at South Side convenience store, victim identified
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with stabbing a man to death at a South Side convenience store Thursday afternoon, police said. Lamar Green, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested near the scene shortly after the stabbing at the Stop N’ Shop at 927 Onondaga Ave., according to a news release Friday from the Syracuse Police Department. Green matched the description of the suspect, police said.
Driver forced horse-drawn buggy off Central NY road, deputies say
Locke, N.Y. — A woman was charged Thursday with forcing a horse-drawn buggy off a road before attempting to grab a child inside, deputies said. Andreah N. Dejernett, 24, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, Cayuga County deputies said in a news release Friday.
informnny.com
Arresting deputy claims Syracuse Police officer ‘interrupted’ attempts to test sister for DWI
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County deputy sheriff who charged a woman with DWI on New Year’s Day claimed her brother, a Syracuse Police officer, “interrupted” field sobriety tests before her arrest. The arresting deputy’s version of events is part of court paperwork...
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
iheart.com
Police Arrest A Person In Stabbing Death, Syracuse's Second Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police investigators have made an arrest in the City's second murder of the year:. Police say a 43-year-old Derval Adams of Baltimore, was stabbed at the Stop N' Shop convenience store on Onondaga Avenue yesterday. He died at the hospital. Police have arrested 35 year old...
flackbroadcasting.com
Driver taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after striking pole in Forestport
FORESTPORT- A personal injury accident Wednesday night in Northern Oneida County sent the driver to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Michael R. Beadling, of Remsen, NY was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion on State Route 28 in the town of Forestport. It’s reported...
Syracuse man broke into North Side home, scuffled with man before fatally shooting him, authorities say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a man who was charged this week in a North Side murder case broke into the home, scuffled with the victim and shot him. Vladimir Fernandez, 24, of Syracuse, burst through a door into the home Saturday night at 212 Sunset Ave. and there was a scuffle, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
whcuradio.com
Second fire on Ithaca’s North Side is under investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house on Ithaca’s North Side is damaged this morning after a fire last night. Lieutenant Jim Wheal says firefighters found flames in the second story of the 2-story house on Hancock Street and worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, and three cats and two bearded dragons were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
WKTV
Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
WKTV
Suspect in custody after man found dead on front porch in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Eagle Street early Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m., a man went to the fire station on Park Avenue to report an unconscious man on a porch on the 100 block of Eagle Street. The firefighters and Utica police responded to the scene, where they found the man, who had clearly been assaulted.
Second person — a 17-year-old — charged in North Side murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 17-year-old male has been charged in the shooting death of a man on the North Side this weekend, Syracuse police said. The teen was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release Friday from the Syracuse Police Department.
