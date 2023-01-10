ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse

Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Daily Messenger

Fire damages Clifton Springs mobile home

CLIFTON SPRINGS -- The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home and its contents may be related to an electric space heater in a master bedroom, according to a preliminary investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator's Office. Clifton Springs firefighters responded to 2226 County Road 25,...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man arrested in fatal stabbing at South Side convenience store, victim identified

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with stabbing a man to death at a South Side convenience store Thursday afternoon, police said. Lamar Green, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested near the scene shortly after the stabbing at the Stop N’ Shop at 927 Onondaga Ave., according to a news release Friday from the Syracuse Police Department. Green matched the description of the suspect, police said.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Arrest A Person In Stabbing Death, Syracuse's Second Homicide

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police investigators have made an arrest in the City's second murder of the year:. Police say a 43-year-old Derval Adams of Baltimore, was stabbed at the Stop N' Shop convenience store on Onondaga Avenue yesterday. He died at the hospital. Police have arrested 35 year old...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Second fire on Ithaca’s North Side is under investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house on Ithaca’s North Side is damaged this morning after a fire last night. Lieutenant Jim Wheal says firefighters found flames in the second story of the 2-story house on Hancock Street and worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire. No one was injured, and three cats and two bearded dragons were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ITHACA, NY
waer.org

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody after man found dead on front porch in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Eagle Street early Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m., a man went to the fire station on Park Avenue to report an unconscious man on a porch on the 100 block of Eagle Street. The firefighters and Utica police responded to the scene, where they found the man, who had clearly been assaulted.
UTICA, NY
