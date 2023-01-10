Read full article on original website
Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken
The Boston Bruins' incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren't for […]
After ekeing out win at home, ‘the tough part is now’ for Panthers with another road trip
The Panthers are five games out of postseason position.
Flyers coach John Tortorella responds to backlash amid controversial iPad stance
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is not afraid to speak his mind. For example, he ripped into the Flyers team culture before coaching a single game in Philadelphia. It came as no surprise when Tortorella made the news for something controversial. However, the cause wasn't a comment on a player or his team. Rather, […]
Nikola Jokic’s final status for Nuggets vs. Magic amid bothersome wrist injury
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is set for a quick return after missing their previous game due to his worrisome wrist injury. Jokic sat out their showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday due to the injury. While the issue wasn’t deemed significant, it still raised some concerns after head coach Michael Malone admitted that the wrist problem has been bother the reigning MVP for quite a while now.
