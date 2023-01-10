ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
CBS News

Steelers will pick 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL but for the Steelers, the focus is now on the NFL Draft. With the playoffs officially here we now know when the Steelers will pick in the NFL. The Steelers will have the 17th overall pick. This is the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS News

Ravens rested and ready for playoff showdown with Bengals

BALTIMORE (10-7) at CINCINNATI (12-4) Sunday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NBC. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 28-26. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Ravens 27-16 in regular-season finale last Sunday in Cincinnati. RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (2), PASS (28), SCORING (19) RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (T9), RUSH (3), PASS (26), SCORING (3) BENGALS OFFENSE:...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Rolley Hole, the "Super Bowl of marbles"

Every year at Standing Stone State Park in Tennessee, the Rolley Hole Marbles National Championship is held, pitting marbles enthusiasts against one another in a game steeped in tradition and built on arcane, even confusing rules. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

CBS News

