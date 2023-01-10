Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS News
Steelers will pick 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL but for the Steelers, the focus is now on the NFL Draft. With the playoffs officially here we now know when the Steelers will pick in the NFL. The Steelers will have the 17th overall pick. This is the...
University of Georgia football player and staff member killed in crash after championship celebration
Devin Willock, an offensive lineman on the Bulldogs football team at the University of Georgia, died in a car crash that killed one other person and injured two more early Sunday morning, the school said. The accident happened just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second consecutive national championship win with a parade and ceremony.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder following shooting near campus
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
CBS News
Ravens rested and ready for playoff showdown with Bengals
BALTIMORE (10-7) at CINCINNATI (12-4) Sunday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NBC. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 28-26. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Ravens 27-16 in regular-season finale last Sunday in Cincinnati. RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (2), PASS (28), SCORING (19) RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (T9), RUSH (3), PASS (26), SCORING (3) BENGALS OFFENSE:...
Bills hold on for playoff win as Damar Hamlin cheers team on from home
The Buffalo Bills edged out the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in Sunday's AFC wild-card matchup between division foes, setting up a potential rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks after the last game between the two teams was canceled following the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, who was...
Scorebook Live
National high school top stars, best girls basketball performances of the week (Jan. 9-15)
Each week, SBLive scours gyms, box scores and all corners of the country for the top high school basketball performances Here are the top girls performances around the country from Jan. 9-15. Who did we miss? Let us know at andy@scorebooklive.com and back it up with some stats. Top stars, best ...
Rolley Hole, the "Super Bowl of marbles"
Every year at Standing Stone State Park in Tennessee, the Rolley Hole Marbles National Championship is held, pitting marbles enthusiasts against one another in a game steeped in tradition and built on arcane, even confusing rules. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.
CBS News
