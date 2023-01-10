Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
Library of Congress Will Honor Joni Mitchell
Legendary singer and songwriter Joni Mitchell will be the 2023 recipient of the Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The prize honors musicians who have had great influence on popular music, and the most recent recipients were Lionel Richie, Garth Brooks, and Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan.
Michael Fanone Fundraiser Tops $400K
An online fundraiser for former DC cop Michael Fanone has raised more than $400,000. Fanone intervened during the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, where insurrectionists tased him, robbed him, and beat him with a flagpole. He endured a traumatic brain injury and a heart attack as a result. He later resigned from the force, saying many of his fellow officers resented him speaking out against former President Trump as well as his heightened profile and TV appearances.
What’s It Like to Travel the World With a Crew of Disabled Breakdancers?
Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli created the Ill-Abilities dance company in 2007. The motto of the crew of differently abled break dancers: “No excuses, no limits.” Ill-Abilities will perform at the Kennedy Center Family Theater this weekend, and dancers will share their stories as well as their moves.
