An online fundraiser for former DC cop Michael Fanone has raised more than $400,000. Fanone intervened during the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, where insurrectionists tased him, robbed him, and beat him with a flagpole. He endured a traumatic brain injury and a heart attack as a result. He later resigned from the force, saying many of his fellow officers resented him speaking out against former President Trump as well as his heightened profile and TV appearances.

2 DAYS AGO