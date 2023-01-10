ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Diontae Johnson tweets that something is going to happen, but what is it?

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

The Steelers offseason is officially underway, so let the wild speculation begin.

Steelers free agents, available free agents on the market, coach’s possibly being fired and more will be the talk around Steeler Nation over the next days, weeks and months.

Only the second full day into the Steelers offseason and we’re getting a vague text from one of the Steelers top offensive players.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson tweeted on Tuesday morning, “Ain gone say to much… but stay tuned.”

So, what does it mean?

Many reacting to the tweet believe it could mean that current offensive coordinator Matt Canada is going to lose his job.

While Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said that Canada improved as the season progressed, he didn’t necessarily give him a ringing endorsement on a possible return.

Canada is under contract through the 2023 season.

Johnson appeared to be critical of Canada earlier in the season after talking about the team’s struggling offense, he said, in part, “I just do what the coaches tell us.”

That coach being Canada.

But others believe it could relate to him wanting out of Pittsburgh.

Johnson did sign a two-year, $36.7 million contract extension before the season.

But Johnson’s productivity on the field was far from what he earned this season.

He has zero touchdowns, catching a two-point conversation in the last game of the season go finally get in the end zone.

Johnson reportedly got into a heated argument with then starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky during a game against the New York Jets.

While the offensive woes and low scoring games weren’t all on Johnson, his dropping of passes during critical times during the season didn’t help.

An eight-word tweet has fans wondering what it could mean and it’s just the beginning.

Of course, the tweet could mean nothing at all.

PITTSBURGH, PA
BALTIMORE, MD
Pittsburgh, PA
