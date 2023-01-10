ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

The Maine Writer

Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in Maine

If you are looking for something to do this weekend or would like to get the kids out of the house, then here are some events going on this weekend that you might want to consider. Unfortunately, the annual ice fishing derby in Dexter was canceled due to poor ice conditions, along with two other derbies scheduled for this weekend. You can still buy tickets for the Dexter raffle with crossbow and firearm prizes. See the details listed below. Enjoy your weekend!
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Robin A. Mahoney, obituary

ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
ROCKPORT, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently

In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
WALDOBORO, ME
Rachel Perkins

The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s Daily

Chase's Daily, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant and market located in Belfast, Maine, closed its doors permanently on December 31st. The closure of Chase's Daily is a significant loss to the local community, as the restaurant had grown to become a staple of Belfast's Main Street, known for its delicious vegetarian fare, and sourcing of products from the family's farm in Freedom.
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure

BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Mainers Join Call To Close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries

A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings

A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

2 dead following domestic situation in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Bangor after a domestic situation. The incident began Thursday morning on G Street in Birch Hill Estates. The Bangor Daily News reports shots were fired during the domestic situation. The Bangor Police Department responded to...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
BREWER, ME
B98.5

UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened

Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

