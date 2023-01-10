Read full article on original website
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase's Daily
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s Daily
Chase's Daily, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant and market located in Belfast, Maine, closed its doors permanently on December 31st. The closure of Chase's Daily is a significant loss to the local community, as the restaurant had grown to become a staple of Belfast's Main Street, known for its delicious vegetarian fare, and sourcing of products from the family's farm in Freedom.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
wabi.tv
Mainers Join Call To Close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
wabi.tv
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries
A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
WPFO
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
WPFO
2 dead following domestic situation in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Bangor after a domestic situation. The incident began Thursday morning on G Street in Birch Hill Estates. The Bangor Daily News reports shots were fired during the domestic situation. The Bangor Police Department responded to...
wabi.tv
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened
Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
