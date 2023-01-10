Read full article on original website
Sue Carol Bradford
Sue Carol Bradford, 77, of Conesville, passed away at Morrison House Hospice on Tuesday January 10, 2023. Sue was born in Coshocton to the late Arthur and Flora (Shepherd) Neldon on April 4, 1945. Sue worked at various places including The Longaberger Company, Conesville Power Plant and most recently the...
Joan (Darner) Larr
Joan (Darner) Larr, 86, of Coshocton passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio on September 25, 1936 to the late Thomas W. and Ruth (Sarbaugh) Darner. Joan was a graduate of Conesville High School and was a member...
Edgar Lower
Edgar Lower, 91, of Bakersville, was born on December 4, 1931 in Coshocton County. On Monday, January 9, 2023 he passed away reuniting with his wife, Nellie. Edgar was the son of Clyde and Erma (Nelson) Lower, his childhood was spent in West Lafayette, Ohio. He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1951.
Harold David “Cowboy Dave” Roahrig
Harold David “Cowboy Dave” Roahrig, 59, of Plainfield, passed away at The Ohio State University Hospital on Sunday January 8, 2023, after a brief illness. Dave was born in Coshocton on May 23, 1963, to the late Harold and Mary (Larrison) Roahrig. He graduated from Ridgewood High School in the class of 1981. Dave worked at Jones Metal in West Lafayette and retired after thirty-two years and was currently working part-time at Buckeye Brine.
Patricia ‘Trish’ L. Cox
Patricia “Trish” L. Cox, 73, of Conesville passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born in Syracuse, Ohio to the late Herman H. and Naomi K. (Diddle) London. Trish graduated from Southern High School in 1967 and moved to Conesville, more...
William J. Wilson
William J. “Bill” Wilson, 87, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital Southeast in Newark, with his son Craig at his side. He was born May 13, 1935 in Coshocton to the late William H. and Eleanor A. (Clark) Wilson. He was married June 26, 1955 to the love of his life, Shirley (Aronhalt) Wilson, who preceded him in death Sept. 24, 2022. The two cherished a loving 67 years together.
Ronald Gilbert Layton
Ronald Gilbert Layton, 80, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born August 18, 1942 to the late Gilbert Lawrence and Doris Irene (Ross) Layton. Ron honorably served in the United States Air Force, and later married Sharon (Scott) Layton on December 25, 1964 who preceded him in death on October 15, 2015. Ron worked at AEP for over 30 years before he retired. He was a former member of Park United Methodist Church, and a current member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Ron loved the USA and was very patriotic. He enjoyed singing in the barbershop quartet in the 70s and 80s, and later singing in his church choir. He loved watching sports, especially professional wrestling. Ron was an avid bowler in his younger years, and played the trumpet in high school, and later played the bugle for the Coshocton County Honor Guard.
Coshocton County is rolling into the New Year
You can choose the wording but regardless of how you want to construct your sentence (I just got chills from thinking about sentence structure in high school) our community is on the move. New construction projects dot the landscape, businesses are opening, expanding, moving to new locations in both the public and private sectors.
Roscoe Village offers weaving workshops
The Roscoe Village Foundation begins the winter series of weaving workshops. Come learn how to make two mug rugs of your very own. The village’s main weaver, Rami, will be instructing each participant, on the portable looms, the techniques used to weave. All you have to do is sign-up online and show up. A $35 fee for nonmembers and $30 fee for members includes instructions and all materials.
Changes made to county recycling program
Due to new changes in service providers, the acceptable recyclables in Coshocton County bins have changed. The 12 county drop sites are now accepting: Plastics #1 and #2; brown and clear glass; aluminum cans; steel cans; corrugated cardboard; and paper products (newspaper, office paper, magazines, pasteboard, etc.) The big change...
Have you ever thought about becoming a pilot?
Have you ever thought about becoming a pilot? The New Philadelphia, Ohio EAA Chapter 1077 can help. The chapter is awarding up to a $4,000 scholarship to a serious, sincere individual wanting to fly. Applicants must be at least 16 1/2, pass a medical exam, handle mental and physical stress and have average math and STEM skills.
