Denver, CO

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Denver Gazette

Nuggets notebook: Jamal Murray's complete night; Lakers coach Darvin Ham sees championship contender in Denver

Denver — The 34 points were just a part of what Michael Malone liked about Jamal Murray’s game Monday. “The best version that we’ve all seen of Jamal Murray was in the bubble. That version wasn’t just the guy who scored 50 twice in the first round against Utah. It was a guy that was just so locked in on both ends of the floor,” Malone said after Denver’s 122-109 win over the Lakers.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112

Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers

Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportingalert.com

Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97

DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Nuggets take on the Clippers, look for 5th straight win

Denver Nuggets (28-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-21, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. The Clippers are 12-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is the leader in the...
DENVER, CO

