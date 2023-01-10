Read full article on original website
Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Three seats up for election on Centennial Water boardNatasha LovatoCentennial, CO
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Denver. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Nuggets notebook: Jamal Murray's complete night; Lakers coach Darvin Ham sees championship contender in Denver
Denver — The 34 points were just a part of what Michael Malone liked about Jamal Murray’s game Monday. “The best version that we’ve all seen of Jamal Murray was in the bubble. That version wasn’t just the guy who scored 50 twice in the first round against Utah. It was a guy that was just so locked in on both ends of the floor,” Malone said after Denver’s 122-109 win over the Lakers.
BREAKING: Former Miami Heat Player Will Reportedly Work Out For Los Angeles Lakers
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, former Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers
Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
The All-NBA First Teams From 2001 To 2010
Throughout 2001 to 2010, All-NBA First Teams featured great players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson and others.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook reveals injury sustained in loss vs. Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers realized first-hand on Monday night how difficult life truly is without LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the mix. Both superstars were out of action against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, and as expected, a shorthanded LA side ended up on the losing end, 122-109.
FOX Sports
Nuggets take on the Clippers, look for 5th straight win
Denver Nuggets (28-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-21, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. The Clippers are 12-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is the leader in the...
