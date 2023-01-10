Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
fox26houston.com
Houston officer shot at during attempted traffic stop, police searching area for suspect
HOUSTON - Police are searching for a suspect after he shot at an officer and left the scene. Wyatt Martin, Assistant Chief with Houston Police Department says an officer was performing a traffic stop in the 13700 block of Cambury St. around 6:50 p.m. A male driver exited the vehicle the officer was trying to stop with a rifle in his hand. The man then ran away on foot towards the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer hospitalized after suspected DWI driver crashes into patrol car
HOUSTON - An officer with the Houston PD was hospitalized overnight after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their patrol car while trying to block traffic from a previous accident. It happened a little after 2 a.m. on the eastbound North Loop on I-45 N. That's where an unidentified officer...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer rear-ends sleeping driver on N Freeway
HOUSTON - A sleeping driver was rear-ended by a Houston PD driver on the city's northside overnight Saturday. Officials said the officer was heading northbound on I-45 a little before 4:30 a.m. That's when the unidentified crashed into a car stopped in the mainlanes on North Freeway and N Main St.
fox26houston.com
5 shot, 1 dead during apparent drive-by outside NW Harris County club
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Harris County, where a total of five people were shot, one of whom died. It happened around 1:30 a.m. when deputies were called to Lounge 33 in the 5100 block of W FM...
fox26houston.com
Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
fox26houston.com
Biplane crashed in Conroe after it apparently hit powerlines, 2 people in stable condition
CONROE, Texas - A plane crashed in Conroe after reportedly running into powerlines, officials say. Details are currently limited at this time, but reports say a biplane crashed at Longmire Road and League Line Road. The plane is said to have hit power lines and landed in the intersection. SUGGESTED:...
fox26houston.com
Zachary Douglas, 20, arrested after decomposed body found wrapped up in closet in October 2022
HOUSTON - Three months later, police made an arrest for the death of a man found in an apartment closet in southeast Houston. Zachary Charles Douglas, 20, was charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Stephen Douglas Johnson. Records say around 5 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, Clear Lake...
fox26houston.com
Jersey Village man covered in blood after strangling wife sentenced to more than 30 years
HOUSTON - Officials said a man who was covered in blood after strangling his wife to death in their Jersey Village apartment was sentenced to more than 30 years. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Arnold S. Garcia, 32, pleaded guilty in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence a day before a jury was to be selected for his trial.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
fox26houston.com
Hakeem Coles to serve 57 years in prison after 2019 Cle Nightclub violent armed robbery
HOUSTON - The security guard convicted of a violent armed robbery in 2019 at a downtown Houston nightclub where he worked as a security guard, has been sent to prison officials say. Hakeem Alexander Coles, 27, was convicted by a federal jury in Houston for interference with commerce by robbery...
fox26houston.com
Waller Co. murder: New surveillance video captures alleged murder suspect stealing beer from convenience store
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - New surveillance video captured the moments after police say an alleged murder suspect killed his 21-year-old wife. BACKGROUND: Woman, 21, decapitated in Waller County allegedly by new husband: 'parts and pieces were recovered'. In the video provided to FOX 26, you can see 21-year-old Jared James...
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Person of interest sought after cashing lottery ticket that was stolen during robbery
HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released of a person of interest who cashed a lottery ticket hours after it was stolen during a robbery in east Houston, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. The robbery was reported on Oct. 20, 2022, at around 2:30 a.m....
Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery
Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.
fox26houston.com
Charvas Thompson arrested in deadly shooting of Alief ISD teacher, met her week ago on dating app
HOUSTON - The man accused of shooting and killing an Alief ISD teacher last Saturday has now been arrested in Louisiana. Investigators say the two met on a dating website just one week before the brutal murder. Charvas Thompson, 26, was arrested Wednesday by the Western District of Louisiana Violent...
El Ranchito taqueria in SW Houston broken into 5 days after fatal shooting, surveillance video shows
It seems like the owner of El Ranchito in southwest Houston can't catch a break. Just five days after a robbery suspect was shot death inside the taqueria, cameras caught another man break in.
fox26houston.com
Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County
PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
fox26houston.com
Harris County shooting: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in FM 1960 W parking lot, sheriff says
Two men are dead after a shooting in a Harris County business parking lot that appears to be a murder-suicide, the sheriff says. The shooting was reported in the 4700 block of FM 1960 W on Friday evening. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two men are dead at the scene.
