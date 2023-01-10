Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
pelicanpostonline.com
New Council chair unveils Standing Committee assignments
Newly-elected to the chair of Ascension’s Parish Council, District 6’s Chase Melancon unveiled standing committee assignments. Melancon prefaced the unveiling:. Last week my council colleagues unanimously voted me as the 2023 Chairman for the Ascension Parish Council. I put a lot of time and effort into my duty as your council member (which often feels like a 2nd full time job lol) and I believe that’s a large part as to why I was chosen for this leadership role. I’m very very very excited about this.
pelicanpostonline.com
Vision Boards at Gonzales Library (Tuesday)
New year, new you! Imagine your perfect year and make a vision board to help you achieve your goals. On Tuesday, January 17, tweens and teens can meet at the Gonzales library at 4:00pm to do some creative goal setting. Using pictures, text, and craft supplies, you’ll create a collage that reflects your dreams and vision for what you’d like to accomplish in the new year. Make sure you put it up at home to inspire and motivate you throughout the year.
pelicanpostonline.com
Catholic Schools Week proclaimed in Ascension Parish
On January 10, 2023, principals and students from St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle took a field trip to the Gonzales City Hall and the Parish of Ascension Governmental Complex to meet with Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and Parish President Clint Cointment. The students had a wonderful time inquiring about responsibilities and day-to-day duties each office held for our community.
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
pelicanpostonline.com
AP Schools, RPCC join to offer Early College Option
Do you have an 8th-grade student who may be interested in getting a jump-start on college? Come to one of the Early College Option Information Nights!. The Ascension Parish School Board and River Parishes Community College have partnered to create Early College Option (ECO). This program is based on the early college high school model, which assumes that academic rigor, combined with the opportunity to save time and money, is a powerful motivator for students to work hard and meet serious intellectual challenges.
pelicanpostonline.com
Guilty Pleas for the Week of January 9-12
During the week of January 9 – January 13, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court-Ascension Parish:. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
pelicanpostonline.com
RRAAM to celebrate the Life and Service of MLK
River Road African American Museum invites all to join in celebration of the life and service of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will take place at the museum’s Freedom Garden, 511 Williams Street in Donaldsonville. Join us on Monday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
wbrz.com
Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
brproud.com
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
brproud.com
One dead in two-vehicle crash on Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is dead, and one was taken to a local hospital after a crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning. The St. George Fire Department responded to the crash in front of Massey Services Pest Control and extricated two individuals. One of those individuals...
WDSU
NOPD searching for person of interest in Central City homicide
New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted as a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation. Issac Sabatier, 38, is being sought in connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 22 at the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
cenlanow.com
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
Body found in wooded area of EBR investigated as ‘probable homicide’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a body found in a wooded area on Wednesday, Jan. 11, as a probable homicide. Deputies said a person was found dead off Airline Highway behind a neighborhood near the fairgrounds around 9:30 a.m.
brproud.com
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced for financial aid fraud, money laundering
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice has sentenced a Baton Rouge man to 132 months in federal prison after being convicted of fraud schemes and money laundering relating to financial aid. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., 34-year-old Elliot Sterling was indicted...
WDSU
New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins
NEW ORLEANS — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.
