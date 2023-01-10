New year, new you! Imagine your perfect year and make a vision board to help you achieve your goals. On Tuesday, January 17, tweens and teens can meet at the Gonzales library at 4:00pm to do some creative goal setting. Using pictures, text, and craft supplies, you’ll create a collage that reflects your dreams and vision for what you’d like to accomplish in the new year. Make sure you put it up at home to inspire and motivate you throughout the year.

GONZALES, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO