Austin, TX

Goodwill Central Texas offers free tools, job training

Goodwill Central Texas is helping Texans get jobs in 2023 by providing services with their career and technical academy. The Excel Center, the only adult high school in the state, is also a no-cost option available to those looking to earn a high school degree. Jennifer Carter, Goodwill Central Texas' chief mission officer, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share more.
Pedal the Pacific's 2023 team meets for first time in Austin before seven-week bike tour

AUSTIN, Texas - Pedal the Pacific, a nonprofit group raising awareness about sex trafficking, is getting ready for its 1700-mile bike ride down the Pacific Coast. "We thought why we don't we do something when we graduate to spread awareness about this subject, so our friends and family have to ask us why are we doing what we're doing," says Savannah Lovelace, co-founder of Pedal the Pacific.
Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population

AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
New director Shay Rawls speaks on future of Austin Water

AUSTIN, Texas - Last month, the City of Austin named a new director for Austin Water, the first woman to lead the department. Shay Rawls, Austin Water Director, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss her new position. RELATED COVERAGE:. REBECCA THOMAS: Shay, again, you're the first woman to...
VIDEO: 'Compliant' man tased by two San Marcos police officers

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Cellphone video shared exclusively with FOX 7 Austin shows a man being tased by two officers. According to a San Marcos Police Internal Affairs report, the man was considered "generally compliant." On Jan. 12, 2021, it was the "worst night" of Al Leyva’s life, according to...
Austin weather: Warm weekend leads to warmer week

AUSTIN, Texas - Grab your jacket before heading out the door this morning. Some of us were below freezing!. We will warm up into the mid-60s this afternoon. Today will be a little breezy, with gusts of around 20 mph from the south. If you like the cooler weather, make...
Man crashes stolen vehicle in South Austin neighborhood

Several neighbors in South Austin recently took crime fighting into their own hands. After a stolen truck crashed in their neighborhood, they tackled a suspect as he tried to get away, and then held him down until police arrived.
Austin Water needs to make changes, external audit finds

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water needs to make some changes, according to a new report released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin. The report is over 200 pages long. Handcox, Davis, and Ullrich are the three water treatment plants under Austin Water. One of the biggest...
FOX 7 Discussion: What is cedar fever?

Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately, but what exactly is it and what can people do to treat it? Allergist Dr. Ron Cox of Greater Austin Allergy sits down with FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak to explain more.
What's happening in Austin this weekend

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? We've got the scoop -- from stand-up comedy and live music to a city-wide vintage sale and a special night for Star Trek fans. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.
What is cedar fever and what can you do about it?

AUSTIN, Texas - A lot of us have been enjoying the warm weather the past couple weeks, but for allergy sufferers, it's a bit of a different story, especially when it comes to cedar. Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately. Although it's around for flu season,...
Man 'recklessly' shoots, kills another in Riverside: Police

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has arrested a man they say recklessly handled a firearm and shot and killed another man. APD officers responded on Jan. 10 before 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 2000 block of Willow Creek Drive in Riverside. When they arrived, they found...
