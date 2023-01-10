Read full article on original website
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
fox7austin.com
Goodwill Central Texas offers free tools, job training
Goodwill Central Texas is helping Texans get jobs in 2023 by providing services with their career and technical academy. The Excel Center, the only adult high school in the state, is also a no-cost option available to those looking to earn a high school degree. Jennifer Carter, Goodwill Central Texas' chief mission officer, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share more.
fox7austin.com
Pedal the Pacific's 2023 team meets for first time in Austin before seven-week bike tour
AUSTIN, Texas - Pedal the Pacific, a nonprofit group raising awareness about sex trafficking, is getting ready for its 1700-mile bike ride down the Pacific Coast. "We thought why we don't we do something when we graduate to spread awareness about this subject, so our friends and family have to ask us why are we doing what we're doing," says Savannah Lovelace, co-founder of Pedal the Pacific.
fox7austin.com
Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population
AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
fox7austin.com
Volunteer group assists Williamson County with large fire mitigation project ahead of wildfire season
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A volunteer group is assisting Williamson County with a large fire mitigation project, which helps protect land, homes and animals while saving the community money. Team Rubicon is doing preventative work to protect homes and the endangered species that live in Williamson County. "While it’s not...
fox7austin.com
HAAM helping even more Austin musicians get healthcare thanks to new funding
The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) has helped working musicians access healthcare since 2005. Now, new funding will help the nonprofit give more musicians healthcare access.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Eleven at Texas Humane Heroes
Three-month-old Eleven is looking for her forever home. This sweet girl is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander.
fox7austin.com
New director Shay Rawls speaks on future of Austin Water
AUSTIN, Texas - Last month, the City of Austin named a new director for Austin Water, the first woman to lead the department. Shay Rawls, Austin Water Director, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss her new position. RELATED COVERAGE:. REBECCA THOMAS: Shay, again, you're the first woman to...
fox7austin.com
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Newly obtained video shows an additional angle of an altercation between Austin Police officers and 22-year-old Elisha Wright. The incident happened May 2022 on E. Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Austin police claim Wright punched an officer in the face moments before one of the viral videos...
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD pushes back registration for 2023-24 school year due to technical issues
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD's registration for the next school year had to be pushed back by a week due to technical issues. The district says that there were technical issues that directly affected its online registration and transfer systems. This means that the priority transfer window will now start...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: 'Compliant' man tased by two San Marcos police officers
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Cellphone video shared exclusively with FOX 7 Austin shows a man being tased by two officers. According to a San Marcos Police Internal Affairs report, the man was considered "generally compliant." On Jan. 12, 2021, it was the "worst night" of Al Leyva’s life, according to...
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Warm weekend leads to warmer week
AUSTIN, Texas - Grab your jacket before heading out the door this morning. Some of us were below freezing!. We will warm up into the mid-60s this afternoon. Today will be a little breezy, with gusts of around 20 mph from the south. If you like the cooler weather, make...
fox7austin.com
Neighbors chase down man who crashed stolen truck into 2 other vehicles
AUSTIN, Texas - Some neighbors in South Austin took crime fighting into their own hands Tuesday night. It started with what was supposed to be a laid-back night for Matthew Brunell. "My girlfriend and I were just at her place when heard this huge crash outside, so I put my...
fox7austin.com
Man crashes stolen vehicle in South Austin neighborhood
Several neighbors in South Austin recently took crime fighting into their own hands. After a stolen truck crashed in their neighborhood, they tackled a suspect as he tried to get away, and then held him down until police arrived.
fox7austin.com
Austin Water needs to make changes, external audit finds
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water needs to make some changes, according to a new report released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin. The report is over 200 pages long. Handcox, Davis, and Ullrich are the three water treatment plants under Austin Water. One of the biggest...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Discussion: What is cedar fever?
Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately, but what exactly is it and what can people do to treat it? Allergist Dr. Ron Cox of Greater Austin Allergy sits down with FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak to explain more.
fox7austin.com
What's happening in Austin this weekend
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? We've got the scoop -- from stand-up comedy and live music to a city-wide vintage sale and a special night for Star Trek fans. Here's the FOX 7 Weekend.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Friday is the coolest day of 2023 so far
AUSTIN, Texas - Feeling more like Winter again today and it will be the coolest day of 2023 so far. With a full day of sun, low humidity and light winds, highs will be close to where they should be for this time of year in the low 60s. Jacket...
fox7austin.com
What is cedar fever and what can you do about it?
AUSTIN, Texas - A lot of us have been enjoying the warm weather the past couple weeks, but for allergy sufferers, it's a bit of a different story, especially when it comes to cedar. Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately. Although it's around for flu season,...
fox7austin.com
Man 'recklessly' shoots, kills another in Riverside: Police
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has arrested a man they say recklessly handled a firearm and shot and killed another man. APD officers responded on Jan. 10 before 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 2000 block of Willow Creek Drive in Riverside. When they arrived, they found...
fox7austin.com
ATM technician assaulted, robbed at New Braunfels credit union, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery of an ATM technician earlier this year, and is asking for tips from the public. Around noon on Jan. 2, a maroon Dodge Charger approached the technician working on a machine at the Randolph Brooks...
