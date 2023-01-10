Oregon has authorized the killing of two wolves from a pack that is responsible for a series of attacks on cattle. Oregon officials have approved the killing of two wolves in a new pack they say has attacked calves in the northeastern part of the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says Thursday it would allow the landowner or potentially USDA Wildlife Services to kill the wolves where the attacks happened. State Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed depredation events on private pastures that killed five calves on Dec. 25, 29, and Jan. 10. That level of depredation meets the definition of chronic livestock depredation under Wolf Plan Rules. The state says nonlethal measures have failed to stop depredations.

