Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Governor Kelly announces Fiscal 2024 budget
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced her annual budget, outlining her common-sense, fiscally responsible plan to provide tax relief for Kansans, fully fund schools for the fifth year in a row, and make one-time investments that will pay off debts and expand healthcare. “My budget reflects my plan...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas governor signs executive order aimed at improving early childhood care
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that she hopes will improve early childhood care and education. The Democrat signed Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on Tuesday. This task force will review the state’s early childhood programs and work on, “developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans,” according to a press release from Kelly’s office.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kelly’s budget spikes food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers
Adam Proffitt, budget director for Gov. Laura Kelly, presented a new state government budget to House and Senate members Thursday that deposits $500 million in a rainy-day fund, expands Medicaid and ends the state's 4% sales tax on groceries April 1. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness
Sen. David Haley and Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau lead the annual march in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. around the Statehouse. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Comments / 0