ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

South Carolina trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours

By Sophie Brams
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pePLy_0k9gbUUi00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours.

According to the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week.

Charleston firefighter group praises recent wage increase

The agency said 14 and 15-year-old workers were allowed to work more than 18 hours in a school week and past 7:00 p.m. on school nights, both of which violate the child labor regulations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Employers must familiarize themselves with the requirements that come with hiring minor employees,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel said. “These laws exist to protect young workers and ensure their educational opportunities are not interfered with.”

The trampoline park faced $11,010 in penalties to address child labor violations.

News 2 has reached out to Summit Adventure Park Charleston for comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
charlestondaily.net

3 Charleston area black owned small businesses selected as recipients of a Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative grant

This may come as no surprise, but Black-owned small businesses have been disproportionately hit by high inflation not long after recovering from COVID-19 related losses. I’m sure we can both agree that these restaurants play an influential role in Charleston’s food scene – beyond offering delicious food, America’s Black-owned food businesses also each paint a distinct picture of a multifaceted Black culture and cuisine, and so their survival is essential to the fabric of our country.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Georgetown County drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people on Friday and seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home after receiving complaints from the community. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine while searching a home along West Virginia Road. They also found packaging materials, […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

New documents detail why school district attorney was fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly obtained documents paint a very different picture as to why the Charleston County School District’s staff attorney was fired in November. In a letter dated Nov. 24, 2022, Mercedes Pinckney Reese laid out a laundry list of issues with Superintendent Don Kennedy’s decision to hire outside co-general counsel to lead the district’s legal department. Pinckney Reese concluded that letter by saying she believes she would be fired by shining light on the issues.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

100K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy