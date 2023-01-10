ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Buc-ee’s is coming to Louisiana

By Emily Greer
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BrKW_0k9galaO00

RUSTON, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) — Louisiana will be welcoming the state’s first Buc-ee’s travel center.

The City of Ruston and Mayor Ronny Walker announced Monday that Buc-ee’s will locate its newest travel center in Ruston. This will be the first Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana.

Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates

Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based company, was founded in 1982 and has since become a popular stop for many travelers. It is known for its clean restrooms, numerous gas pumps, and endless choices of snacks, making it the perfect place to stop on any road trip.

The travel center will encompass more than 53,000 square feet, providing 120 gas pumps, and creating a minimum of 200 full-time jobs.

The starting pay will begin at $16 an hour with full benefits including health insurance, three weeks of paid time off, and 401-K benefits with company matching. The company is investing over $50 million into the project.

Mayor Walker said the project has been in the works for several years.

“This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee’s has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in Ruston. The capital investment is huge and the 200+ jobs being created are extraordinary for the citizens of Ruston. We are excited to welcome Buc-ee’s to our community and look forward to their success. This project has been in the works for several years and would not be possible without our wonderful City Council members.”

Mayor Ronny Walker

The Economic Development Director for the City of Ruston, Jade West, believes the economic impact of the development will be substantial for the community.

“This is a huge win for Ruston and all of North Louisiana. We are thrilled that Buc-ee’s saw the potential in our city and are so glad they are locating the first Buc-ee’s in Louisiana here in Ruston. The economic impact of this development is substantial and something the community will continue to benefit from for years to come,” West said.

The travel center will be located off the Tarbutton Road Exit, directly across from Ruston Junior High School. The Buc-ee’s facility is slated to start construction later in 2023 and will be fully operational by 2025.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away

When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG

The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
SULPHUR, LA
CBS 42

EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

DENVER (AP) — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said. And it may be the start of a bad […]
ALABAMA STATE
kalb.com

27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’

Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Should Louisiana Pass an ‘Emergency Lane’ Law?

I know that many people think there are already enough laws on the books but hear me out on this one. Do you think that Louisiana should pass an "Emergency Lane" law?. How often is it that we hear of a crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Expressway that has traffic tied up for miles? Too often, if you ask me.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Traffic Update: I-10 East near LA 30 reopened

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, I-10 East near LA 30 has been reopened. As of 1:45 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is now open leaving the left lane blocked on I-10 East before LA 30 due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Death toll for Hurricane Katrina reduced by nearly 25%

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/FOX) - The official death tolls of two of the worst hurricanes in history – Katrina and Maria – have been adjusted in federal reports that were updated Wednesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the post-storm reports for Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Maria...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

77K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy