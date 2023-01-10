Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
Score Kitchen Appliances, Cookware, Tools, Organizers, and More Up to 77% Off Right Now on Amazon
It's officially that point in winter where there's so much time, and so little to do. The holidays have flown by, and all we're left with is slushy snow and a hit of ice cold air whenever we dare to venture outside. One of the best ways to cure the winter's boredom, however, is to cook up fun projects in the kitchen.
CNET
Is It Worth It to Upgrade to a Costco Executive Membership? We Do the Math
Buying wholesale or bulk groceries is a good way to save money on those receipts over the course of the year, provided you have the storage space in your home for a little bit of casual stockpiling. We previously examined the potential size of those savings when we broke down if Costco is really cheaper than a grocery store (spoiler alert, it was -- majorly).
CBS News
Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart today. You can start 2023 with a...
CNET
Get 25% Off Sitewide and Two Free Dream Pillows With a Mattress Purchase at Helix
For Martin Luther King weekend, Helix is running a sale for 25% off sitewide, plus two free dream pillows with a mattress purchase. Helix is one of CNET's best mattresses because of its comfort layers and support for all kinds of sleepers, including side sleepers. During this sale, you have...
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
CNET
Practical Tips to Enhance Apartment Security as a Renter
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Burglaries are often crimes of opportunity, in which thieves try to find the quickest or easiest homes to target. Protecting apartments can be pretty different from securing houses, though.
Watch as This Man Turns Black Dollar Tree Plates Into a Fancy Platter for Under $5
It looks expensively good!
ETOnline.com
New and Exclusive Valentine's Day Squishmallows Have Arrived at Target
Valentine's Day Squishmallows have arrived for 2023 and given their huge popularity, many of them are already selling out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.
CNET
This Craftsman V20 5-Tool Combo Kit Is Down to Just $149
If you're ready to tackle projects around the house, it's essential that your toolkit is up to snuff. Having a well-stocked tool chest is pretty handy, and Ace Hardware has slashed the price on this Craftsman V20 cordless brushed 5-tool combo kit by $80, bringing the cost to just $149. With a variety of tools in its arsenal, this kit is the perfect way to prep for your next DIY project. This offer is available now through Jan. 31.
ComicBook
New LEGO Flower Sets Arrive In Time For Valentine's Day 2023
LEGO Icons flower sets have been hugely popular, especially around Valentine's Day. That's probably because they're more fun – and far more durable – than actual flowers. Indeed, if you manage to kill these plants then you might be living in an extremely unsafe enviroment. That said, two new additions have joined the lineup and are available on Amazon and via the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st.
CNET
Get Better Sleep With Up to 20% Off Mattresses and 10% Off Everything Else at Casper
If your sleep quality has diminished in recent months, it may be time to invest in a new mattress. Casper is celebrating this MLK weekend with a Sleep-In sale featuring stellar deals, including up to 20% off mattresses and 10% off everything else. The sale kicks off now and will be available through Jan. 17. Just use promo code SLEEPIN23.
CNET
Score Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Models From Just $155 Today Only at Woot
Though it has now been superseded by the Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is still packed full of powerful hardware and helpful features making it worth considering if you don't need the latest and greatest. And today only, you can save big on both the standard Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Woot meaning you'll spend even less to get one.
CNET
Frontpoint Home Security Review: Ace DIY System Grounded by Pricey Subscription Fees
Editor's note, Jan. 13, 2023: Since our review was first published in 2021, Frontpoint has added a feature called Frontpoint ID Protect to its monthly subscription. In partnership with Allstate, this feature allows you to monitor your personal and financial data, and should catch early signs of fraud and reimburse you for fraud-related losses. Our writer didn't get a chance to test this feature out -- it's an interesting addition to the mix of features available from Frontpoint -- but we did adjust the overall score and conclusion in the review below, as well as pricing throughout.
CNET
Snag Apple Chargers and More for Over Half Off Right Now at Woot
The nice thing about being an Apple user is that there's a whole ecosystem of accessories specifically designed for your devices. The drawback is that those accessories are often much more expensive than their Android counterparts, and Apple almost never offers any discounts directly. But right now, Woot is offering as much as 59% off Apple chargers and other accessories, so you've got a rare chance to snag some at a discount. These deals are available until Jan. 31, but there's a chance they will sell out before then, so act fast if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
couponingwithrachel.com
DEALS on Fun Valentine’s Day Cards with Plush Toys and Cars
If you have littles, this 28 Pack of Valentine’s Day cards with animal plush toy key chains is only $22.94 when you clip the 15% digital coupon. That makes them about $0.82 each!. SUPER VALUE PACK. Our Animal Plush with Valentine Cards set includes 28 pieces of cute animal...
TODAY.com
J. Crew, Madewell, Amazon and more of the best sales to shop this weekend — over 80% off
There's nothing we love more than a long weekend! Not only does it allow us to spend some extra time with family and friends and sneak in some bonus snoozing time, but it's also a great time to score some deals. From Madewell to Amazon, so many of our favorite...
Koolaburra by UGG Flash Deal: Get a $98 Sherpa Pullover for Just $48
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
money.com
Small Apartment? No Problem! Check Out These Mini Versions of Classic Household Appliances
Living in a small space can be challenging, but it can also be a creative opportunity. Finding the right appliances that suit your needs and fit your space can be a game-changer to truly maximize your home. If you’ve been eyeing essential home appliances like washing machines, rice cookers, and steam irons, we’ve found their mini versions that will fit perfectly in your small apartment.
