ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Is It Worth It to Upgrade to a Costco Executive Membership? We Do the Math

Buying wholesale or bulk groceries is a good way to save money on those receipts over the course of the year, provided you have the storage space in your home for a little bit of casual stockpiling. We previously examined the potential size of those savings when we broke down if Costco is really cheaper than a grocery store (spoiler alert, it was -- majorly).
CBS News

Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart today. You can start 2023 with a...
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
CNET

Practical Tips to Enhance Apartment Security as a Renter

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Burglaries are often crimes of opportunity, in which thieves try to find the quickest or easiest homes to target. Protecting apartments can be pretty different from securing houses, though.
ETOnline.com

New and Exclusive Valentine's Day Squishmallows Have Arrived at Target

Valentine's Day Squishmallows have arrived for 2023 and given their huge popularity, many of them are already selling out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.
CNET

This Craftsman V20 5-Tool Combo Kit Is Down to Just $149

If you're ready to tackle projects around the house, it's essential that your toolkit is up to snuff. Having a well-stocked tool chest is pretty handy, and Ace Hardware has slashed the price on this Craftsman V20 cordless brushed 5-tool combo kit by $80, bringing the cost to just $149. With a variety of tools in its arsenal, this kit is the perfect way to prep for your next DIY project. This offer is available now through Jan. 31.
ComicBook

New LEGO Flower Sets Arrive In Time For Valentine's Day 2023

LEGO Icons flower sets have been hugely popular, especially around Valentine's Day. That's probably because they're more fun – and far more durable – than actual flowers. Indeed, if you manage to kill these plants then you might be living in an extremely unsafe enviroment. That said, two new additions have joined the lineup and are available on Amazon and via the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st.
CNET

Get Better Sleep With Up to 20% Off Mattresses and 10% Off Everything Else at Casper

If your sleep quality has diminished in recent months, it may be time to invest in a new mattress. Casper is celebrating this MLK weekend with a Sleep-In sale featuring stellar deals, including up to 20% off mattresses and 10% off everything else. The sale kicks off now and will be available through Jan. 17. Just use promo code SLEEPIN23.
CNET

Score Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Models From Just $155 Today Only at Woot

Though it has now been superseded by the Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is still packed full of powerful hardware and helpful features making it worth considering if you don't need the latest and greatest. And today only, you can save big on both the standard Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Woot meaning you'll spend even less to get one.
CNET

Frontpoint Home Security Review: Ace DIY System Grounded by Pricey Subscription Fees

Editor's note, Jan. 13, 2023: Since our review was first published in 2021, Frontpoint has added a feature called Frontpoint ID Protect to its monthly subscription. In partnership with Allstate, this feature allows you to monitor your personal and financial data, and should catch early signs of fraud and reimburse you for fraud-related losses. Our writer didn't get a chance to test this feature out -- it's an interesting addition to the mix of features available from Frontpoint -- but we did adjust the overall score and conclusion in the review below, as well as pricing throughout.
CNET

Snag Apple Chargers and More for Over Half Off Right Now at Woot

The nice thing about being an Apple user is that there's a whole ecosystem of accessories specifically designed for your devices. The drawback is that those accessories are often much more expensive than their Android counterparts, and Apple almost never offers any discounts directly. But right now, Woot is offering as much as 59% off Apple chargers and other accessories, so you've got a rare chance to snag some at a discount. These deals are available until Jan. 31, but there's a chance they will sell out before then, so act fast if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
couponingwithrachel.com

DEALS on Fun Valentine’s Day Cards with Plush Toys and Cars

If you have littles, this 28 Pack of Valentine’s Day cards with animal plush toy key chains is only $22.94 when you clip the 15% digital coupon. That makes them about $0.82 each!. SUPER VALUE PACK. Our Animal Plush with Valentine Cards set includes 28 pieces of cute animal...
money.com

Small Apartment? No Problem! Check Out These Mini Versions of Classic Household Appliances

Living in a small space can be challenging, but it can also be a creative opportunity. Finding the right appliances that suit your needs and fit your space can be a game-changer to truly maximize your home. If you’ve been eyeing essential home appliances like washing machines, rice cookers, and steam irons, we’ve found their mini versions that will fit perfectly in your small apartment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy