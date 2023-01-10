Highway 1 is fully reopened on Carpenter and Ocean Avenue

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE ON JAN. 11, 2023 AT 1:16 PM: Caltrans District 5 announced that Highway 1 is reopened from Carpenter Street to Ocean Avenue.

This comes after trees and wires toppled over on Tuesday morning. The closure lasted more than 24 hours due to debris and repair work.

Original Story

Highway 1 along Carpenter Street is shut down after trees and wires came toppling over onto both north and southbound lanes early Tuesday morning.

The CHP said there's no estimated time for reopening but crews are there to try and remove the trees and wires from the road.

People are being asked to avoid the area for now. Traffic is being diverted off Carpenter Street and Flanders Drive.

