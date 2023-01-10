ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Tahoe ski resorts receive about 2 feet of snow; More on way

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Truckee-Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Truckee-Tahoe region. The updated warning is calling for 8 to 18 inches of snow at lake level and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
TRUCKEE, CA
Mountain Democrat

More stormy weather to come

Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tiffany T.

Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe is a popular vacation destination known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor activities. The area also offers a variety of dining options, from casual eateries to fine dining restaurants. If you are a breakfast lover, there are so many options for a hearty breakfast before you hit the slopes. Read on for the best breakfast options in South Lake Tahoe!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

No residential, commercial vegetation burning on MLK holiday

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, which includes Nevada, Sierra and Plumas counties, is reminding all residents that there is no residential or commercial burning of vegetation allowed on designated holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. “Please respect your neighbors...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Weekend storm headed to Truckee-Tahoe could dump multiple feet of snow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another strong winter storm is headed to Lake Tahoe this weekend that is expected to drop multiple feet of snow and cause extended travel disruptions. A break in the stormy weather on Thursday through Friday morning may be a good time for Tahoe residents to restock supplies and clear snow and ice from gutters and drains before the next set of storms blow into the region.
koamnewsnow.com

CA: TRUCKEE BURIED IN SNOW, SKI AREAS ARE BOOMING

Some in a California community enjoy the burst of snow hitting their area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TRUCKEE, CA
Plumas County News

Winter storm warning begins today lasts through holiday weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning impacting Plumas and Sierra counties from 1 p.m. today through 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Periods of high wind, heavy rain and snow will impact the county. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet are expected at the highest elevations with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA

