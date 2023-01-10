Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Tahoe ski resorts receive about 2 feet of snow; More on way
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Truckee-Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Truckee-Tahoe region. The updated warning is calling for 8 to 18 inches of snow at lake level and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
KOLO TV Reno
Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe...
Sierra Sun
Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
mynews4.com
I-80 closed in the Sierra Saturday night due to hazardous driving conditions
I-80 remains closed in the Sierra due to hazardous travel conditions and there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. Westbound is closed at the Nevada-California state line and eastbound is closed in Colfax. Heavy snow is expected to fall through Sunday morning. Update as of 5:55 p.m. on...
Mountain Democrat
More stormy weather to come
Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
Sierra Sun
Series of storms expected to drop several feet of snow through holiday weekend at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Gas up those snow blowers and batten down the hatches because another series of storms are expected to bring strong winds, multiple feet of snow and travel and possible ski operation disruptions to the region through the holiday weekend. A weaker system on Friday will kick...
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe is a popular vacation destination known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor activities. The area also offers a variety of dining options, from casual eateries to fine dining restaurants. If you are a breakfast lover, there are so many options for a hearty breakfast before you hit the slopes. Read on for the best breakfast options in South Lake Tahoe!
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wet weather is expected to return this weekend and with that comes another snowstorm up in the mountains. For 11 years, John Herman has been turning the key to NODT’s snow plows to head out on the roads. “Coming from northern Nevada originally,...
Sierra Sun
No residential, commercial vegetation burning on MLK holiday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, which includes Nevada, Sierra and Plumas counties, is reminding all residents that there is no residential or commercial burning of vegetation allowed on designated holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. “Please respect your neighbors...
Sierra Sun
Weekend storm headed to Truckee-Tahoe could dump multiple feet of snow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another strong winter storm is headed to Lake Tahoe this weekend that is expected to drop multiple feet of snow and cause extended travel disruptions. A break in the stormy weather on Thursday through Friday morning may be a good time for Tahoe residents to restock supplies and clear snow and ice from gutters and drains before the next set of storms blow into the region.
Sierra Sun
Postal Service says winter storms impacting delivery, urge customers to pick up mail
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The United States Postal Service said on Friday that severe winter storms have impacted access to some postal delivery routes, including in Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe and Truckee. Due to what the service is calling limited access set in by severe winter weather to routes...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: TRUCKEE BURIED IN SNOW, SKI AREAS ARE BOOMING
Some in a California community enjoy the burst of snow hitting their area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Plumas County News
Winter storm warning begins today lasts through holiday weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning impacting Plumas and Sierra counties from 1 p.m. today through 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Periods of high wind, heavy rain and snow will impact the county. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet are expected at the highest elevations with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
