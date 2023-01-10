ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific storm again whips and drenches San Diego County, and another system is on the way

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
A pedestrian walks along busy traffic during a rainy afternoon in downtown San Diego on Tuesday. (Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The latest in a series of storms that are quickly turning San Diego County from drab brown to lush green drenched much of the region Tuesday, whipped up hair-raising winds and generated 10-foot waves that caused beaches to further erode.

And the worst of it might not be over.

The weather will be mostly clear and mild Wednesday through Friday. But the National Weather Service said it appears that a stronger system could make a beeline for Southern California this weekend.

"This looks significant because it involves an atmospheric river," said Dan Gregoria, a weather service forecaster. "It could produce one-half to 1 inch of rain at the coast and in the valleys and an inch or two in the mountains.

"With each successive storm the ground gets more saturated and more prone to flooding."

Tuesday's storm caused rock and mudslides and a large sinkhole in greater Los Angeles. Then it slid down the coast and focused a lot of its energy on northern San Diego County, where the wind hit 71 mph on Palomar Mountain.

Through 5 p.m., Palomar recorded 3.6 inches of rain while San Onofre, Fallbrook, Valley Center, Julian, Lake Cuyamaca, Pine Hills, Skyline Ranch and Rainbow received an inch or more — some of it falling in brief but furious downpours.

The system greatly weakened as it slumped south. Encinitas recorded 0.40 inches, San Diego International Airport received 0.20 inches and Chula Vista tapped out at 0.15 inches.

But the city of San Diego — which saw huge waves race across the boardwalk at Mission Beach over the weekend — snapped to attention. It put road crews on alert and stationed lifeguards at three stations to keep an eye out for flash flooding and the potential need for ocean rescues.

"We're on standby and ready to go," said Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the city.

There was a reason to be on edge. Recent storms have taken big chunks out of the sand in places such as La Jolla and Ocean Beach. And for the second time in about a week, powerful winds whipped ashore, gusting to about 40 mph on Point Loma, 30 mph at Imperial Beach and 25 mph at San Diego International Airport. The winds also spread across parts of Interstate 5 and 8.

The system largely moved off to the east by 5 p.m. But the ocean swell was expected to continue eating at local beaches through at least Wednesday. And preparations were being made for the weekend storm.

"We'll be fixing pot holes and checking creeks and storm drains to make sure they're clear," Ysea said.

Rainfall totals, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Palomar Mountain: 3.58 inches

Lake Cuyamaca: 1.68 inches

Rainbow Camp: 1.55 inches

Julian: 1.50 inches

Pine Hills: 1.32 inches

Henshaw Dam: 1.22 inches

Volcan Mountain: 1.18 inches

Fallbrook: 1.17 inches

Valley Center: 1.15 inches

Skyline Ranch: 1.09 inches

San Onofre: 1.08 inches

Santa Ysabel: 1.03 inches

Lake Wohlford: 0.88 inches

Descanso: 0.78 inches

Escondido: 0.75 inches

Carlsbad: 0.73 inches

Oceanside: 0.71 inches

San Diego Country Estates: 0.67 inches

Carlsbad Airport: 0.68 inches

Mount Woodson: 0.66 inches

Bonsall: 0.63 inches

Rancho Bernardo: 0.56 inches

Miramar Lake: 0.54 inches

Warner Springs: 0.52 inches

Campo: 0.50 inches

Ramona: 0.50 inches

San Marcos: 0.50 inches

Santee: 0.50 inches

Mount Laguna: 0.47 inches

Kearny Mesa: 0.45 inches

Encinitas: 0.40 inches

Montgomery Field: 0.34 inches

Ranchita: 0.34 inches

La Mesa: 0.33 inches

San Diego International Airport: 0.20 inches

Fashion Valley: 0.20 inches

Brown Field: 0.19 inches

National City: 0.16 inches

Chula Vista: 0.15 inches

Point Loma: 0.14 inches

