SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple crashes were blocking eastbound I-90 near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg.

Eastbound I-90 was closed at milepost 101. Traffic was detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway.

The Washington Department of Transportation said two tow companies were on the scene to help clear the crashes.

