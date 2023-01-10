Read full article on original website
Gemni
4d ago
Muslims are in our country stop acting like you can dictate your beliefs on American 's, we believe in freedom of speech. Consider it a privilege to live in a free country and show respect for others.
Reply
2
Jean Foster
4d ago
What a slap in the face. Professor shouldn't have been fired in the first place!!!
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
fox9.com
CAIR-MN on Hamline University professor showing paintings of Muhammad
CAIR-MN held a news conference on Jan. 11, 2023, about an incident in which a Hamline University professor showed paintings of Muhammad during class. The Muslim civil rights and advocacy group says there was "no evidence" the lesson was Islamophobic and has expressed support for Muslim students.
Hamline University at the center of far-reaching debate over academic freedom
A controversy at Hamline University has sparked a global debate over free speech, academic freedom, and what’s considered Islamophobic. The debate surrounds the response of university officials after a student in a global art history course complained about being shown a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad. Following the student’s...
Organization calls for Hamline University to lose accreditation after professor fired for Muhammad picture
A nonprofit organization is calling for Hamline University to be stripped of accreditation after an adjunct professor was dismissed after showing an image of Muhammad during a lecture.
MSNBC
Hamline University’s free speech controversy shows the collapse of the professoriate
The recent controversy surrounding a Hamline University art history professor who showed her class a medieval image of the Prophet Muhammad has many on the right bemoaning the “woke mob” run amok. I, by contrast, view this episode as evidence of the collapse of the American professoriate from within its own ranks, so to speak. We, the professors, have met the enemy. In many instances, as I’ll explain below, the enemy is us.
mprnews.org
Hamline University religious art controversy garners increased public outcry
Hamline University in St. Paul is in the midst of a public relations firestorm over academic freedom and what some consider Islamophobic. The student and instructor at the center of the controversy spoke out publicly and to MPR News about their perspectives. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with MPR News reporter Nina Moini about her coverage of the issue.
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
Katie Porter allegations of racist rhetoric, staff abuse ignored by most media as she launches Senate bid
The legacy media has largely gone silent on the toxic workplace claims facing House Democrat Katie Porter, who launched a bid for the Senate this week.
Biden's competence questioned as classified documents scandal continues: 'Incredibly careless'
The latest discovery of classified documents at Biden's home in Delaware has drawn some criticism toward an administration that looked to separate itself from the dramatic Trump days.
Karine Jean-Pierre grilled for claiming DeSantis ‘made a mockery’ of immigration system: ‘Talk is cheap'
Critics blasted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of making a "mockery" of the immigration system.
Columbia Association Board Refuses to Publicly Comment on Conflict with President/CEO Lakey Boyd
The Columbia Association's (CA) Board of Directors held a work session the evening of January 12th. This was their first public session since the board issued a disputed press release regarding their relationship with CA President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd and a subsequent statement from Ms. Boyd announcing her request to be transitioned out of Columbia Association. The most notable aspects of the meeting were the heightened tensions and the board's refusal to discuss the the potential departure of its own President.
Dems still silent after latest batch of classified documents found at Biden's Delaware home
Many senior Democrats have been noticeably silent as more documents have been found at President Biden's Delaware home, days after previous documents were found at a DC think tank.
Former undercover spy turned 3-term congressman Will Hurd headed to New Hampshire, sparking 2024 speculation
Former Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas is headed later this month to New Hampshire, the state that holds the first presidential primary in the Republican Party’s nominating calendar.
Not ‘fair’ for federal government to criticize DeSantis and then ask for Florida’s help: Francis Suarez
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reacted to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre berating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over immigration on "Fox & Friends."
Stephen King 'sincerely' apologizes for joke about upstate New York during speakership battle
Horror writer Stephen King offended upstate New Yorkers after comparing the speakership of the U.S. House of Representatives to a stay in Utica.
mprnews.org
U of M’s top regent snubbed in reelection bid
The chair of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is at risk of losing his position after a panel that advises state lawmakers on school governing board selections bypassed him amid frustration over the flagship institution’s direction. Kendall Powell, the former chief executive at General Mills, isn’t entirely...
fox9.com
University of Minnesota plans to retake control of its medical facilities, build new hospital
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A big proposal came from the University of Minnesota on Thursday to take back ownership of its medical facilities and build a new hospital. It comes as Fairview Health Services tries to merge with Sanford Health out of South Dakota – and just a few days after Fairview floated the idea of the university taking over the campus.
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
Former trans, gay activist aims to 'de-program' children from woke indoctrination: 'Children cannot consent'
Former trans and gay activist K. Yang shared her reasons for stepping away from LGBTQ+ indoctrination to help 'deprogram' children on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
Rep. Katie Porter addresses controversy over Senate announcement, claims she tried to reach out to Feinstein
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who just announced a 2024 Senate bid, said Thursday that she tried to reach out to Sen. Feinstein before announcing her run for the seat.
7-Eleven stores in Texas, California, New York use classical music to shoo homeless people
Texas and California 7-Elevens have been blasting classical and opera music at people loitering outside the stores, hoping to deter the homeless population to camp out elsewhere.
Fox News
932K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 4