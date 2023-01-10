ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Gemni
4d ago

Muslims are in our country stop acting like you can dictate your beliefs on American 's, we believe in freedom of speech. Consider it a privilege to live in a free country and show respect for others.

Jean Foster
4d ago

What a slap in the face. Professor shouldn't have been fired in the first place!!!

fox9.com

CAIR-MN on Hamline University professor showing paintings of Muhammad

CAIR-MN held a news conference on Jan. 11, 2023, about an incident in which a Hamline University professor showed paintings of Muhammad during class. The Muslim civil rights and advocacy group says there was "no evidence" the lesson was Islamophobic and has expressed support for Muslim students.
MSNBC

Hamline University’s free speech controversy shows the collapse of the professoriate

The recent controversy surrounding a Hamline University art history professor who showed her class a medieval image of the Prophet Muhammad has many on the right bemoaning the “woke mob” run amok. I, by contrast, view this episode as evidence of the collapse of the American professoriate from within its own ranks, so to speak. We, the professors, have met the enemy. In many instances, as I’ll explain below, the enemy is us.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Hamline University religious art controversy garners increased public outcry

Hamline University in St. Paul is in the midst of a public relations firestorm over academic freedom and what some consider Islamophobic. The student and instructor at the center of the controversy spoke out publicly and to MPR News about their perspectives. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with MPR News reporter Nina Moini about her coverage of the issue.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Association Board Refuses to Publicly Comment on Conflict with President/CEO Lakey Boyd

The Columbia Association's (CA) Board of Directors held a work session the evening of January 12th. This was their first public session since the board issued a disputed press release regarding their relationship with CA President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd and a subsequent statement from Ms. Boyd announcing her request to be transitioned out of Columbia Association. The most notable aspects of the meeting were the heightened tensions and the board's refusal to discuss the the potential departure of its own President.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mprnews.org

U of M’s top regent snubbed in reelection bid

The chair of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is at risk of losing his position after a panel that advises state lawmakers on school governing board selections bypassed him amid frustration over the flagship institution’s direction. Kendall Powell, the former chief executive at General Mills, isn’t entirely...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

