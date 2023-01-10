The 2023 Jeep Gladiator Overland diesel is not as quick as its gas-powered counterpart. You can't get it with the manual transmission or full-time transfer case. The diesel model also weighs an extra 500 pounds and its maximum tow rating is lower than that of a gas-powered Sport S Max Tow. The Italian-built 3.0-liter diesel V-6 is louder than the 3.6-liter gas engine, both at idle and at 70 mph. It also adds a total of $4650 to the sticker price and requires fuel that, as of this writing, costs an extra $1.38 per gallon, on average. Oh, and there's diesel exhaust fluid to think about because running out of that could leave you stranded. Now allow us to explain why maybe you should want one anyway.

