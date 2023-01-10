Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Chevy Will Fix the Corvette Z06 That Popped Its Engine After 52 Miles
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 owner Marco Garcia hasn’t had an ideal experience with his mid-engine sports car thus far. After traveling just 52 miles in the car after taking delivery, the Z06’s 5.5-liter LT6 V-8 engine failed, leaving Garcia stuck on the side of the highway. After his initial videos related to the event caught the attention of fans online, GM has opted to make the situation right. Garcia says the car will be repaired free of charge.
CAR AND DRIVER
MegaRexx MegaRaptor: Pickup Colossus
The MegaRaptor, a mutant Ford Super Duty pickup from MegaRexx, is big. How big? It's so big, it disrupted international shipping for weeks after it got stuck in the Suez Canal. It's so big, there's snow on the roof that never melts. It needs rear-axle steering or a hinge in the middle. The turnkey base price is $135,000, and you'll also want to budget for one of those wide-load pilot vehicles to drive a quarter-mile ahead and verify clearance for upcoming overpasses. Lifted diesel trucks, meet your new god.
CAR AND DRIVER
Subaru’s 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon Booth Previews Impreza STI Parts and More
The Tokyo Auto Salon is not your average auto show. While automakers are no strangers to bringing the same kinds of concepts we might see in Detroit or New York, modified cars and the aftermarket parts they carry are the true stars. Subaru brought its A-game for 2023, trotting out a whole range of neat vehicles that include new models, concept parts, and a whole bunch of motorsports goodies.
CAR AND DRIVER
1969 De Tomaso Mangusta Road Test: High Adventure
From the November 1969 issue of Car and Driver. For the record, the de Tomaso Mangusta is mortal. It is a car assembled from workaday nuts, bolts, and aluminum castings just like every other car. That is what it is for the record; for the driver, it is high adventure.
CAR AND DRIVER
Mitsubishi's Adventure Concepts Aren't Sold Here, but We Secretly Crave Them
Mitsubishi showed off seven outdoor-inspired vehicles at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, most of which won't be available in the United States. The Japanese automaker displayed a mix of all-electric kei cars and large SUVs with Ralliart dealer-installed accessories. An Outlander Vision concept featured a more powerful plug-in-hybrid powertrain with...
CAR AND DRIVER
1964 Fuji Go-Devil Is Our Bring a Trailer Pick of the Day
• Here's a clever 1960s solution to last-mile mobility: A fizzy little 53cc motorbike that folds up into its own carrying case for portability. • Often mistakenly thought to be part of Subaru's history, this scooter has roots in early Nissan heritage and Hitachi aircraft. • This Bring a Trailer...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tesla Quietly Starts Selling Cheaper Model Y With 279-Mile Range
Tesla's new entry-level Model Y is not currently on its site's configurator. The electric SUV, however, is in stock at a number of Tesla stores. With up to 279 miles of EPA-rated range, this Model Y variant costs $2000 less than a Model Y Long Range. Tesla's pulling a page...
CAR AND DRIVER
Lexus Reveals Modified SUV Concepts at 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon
Lexus revealed four concepts at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, including modified versions of the RZ, RX, GX, and an updated ROV concept from 2022. The RZ Sport concept brings motorsports-inspired bodywork to Lexus's first EV, as well as a more powerful rear motor. The RX and GX Outdoor concepts...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2023 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel Makes Its Case
The 2023 Jeep Gladiator Overland diesel is not as quick as its gas-powered counterpart. You can't get it with the manual transmission or full-time transfer case. The diesel model also weighs an extra 500 pounds and its maximum tow rating is lower than that of a gas-powered Sport S Max Tow. The Italian-built 3.0-liter diesel V-6 is louder than the 3.6-liter gas engine, both at idle and at 70 mph. It also adds a total of $4650 to the sticker price and requires fuel that, as of this writing, costs an extra $1.38 per gallon, on average. Oh, and there's diesel exhaust fluid to think about because running out of that could leave you stranded. Now allow us to explain why maybe you should want one anyway.
CAR AND DRIVER
The 5 Most Watched IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
If you're shopping for a new or used car, it's not a bad idea to see how your prospective vehicle will do in the unfortunate event of a collision. Crash test videos are fun to watch whether you're in the car market or not. The folks at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety cut together their five most watched crash tests of the past year, and they are remarkable. Check them out in the video here and the list below.
