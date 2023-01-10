ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Look: 'Bison' on the loose in Indiana turn out to be yaks

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indiana said a herd of loose animals initially thought to be bison turned out to be something even more unusual: yaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTGk8_0k9gZRGv00
Noblesville Police Department/Facebook

The Noblesville Fire Department, Noblesville Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded Monday to a report of large animals on the loose in Noblesville.

"There are bison loose near 161st Street east of Hazel Dell Parkway. Please use alternative routes so they can be safely returned to their home," the fire department wrote in a social media post.

The police department later clarified that the animals weren't bison.

"Animal identification was not covered at the academy. These are yaks, and while they may not be as regal as bison, it was still a fun call," police wrote in a Facebook post.

The yaks, native to Tibet and Nepal, were safely corralled and returned to their owner's property.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

