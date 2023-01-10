Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Jerod Mayo Reportedly Won’t Interview For This Job After Patriots Statement
Jerod Mayo reportedly has removed himself from consideration for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job. One day after the New England Patriots said in a statement that they were in talks with Mayo on a contract extension, multiple outlets reported the linebackers coach had turned down the Browns’ request to interview him for their DC vacancy.
Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win
It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
Celtics ‘Happy’ Payton Pritchard Taking Advantage Of Opportunities
Payton Pritchard’s third season with the Boston Celtics has been defined by diminished minutes and an inconsistent role. That hasn’t stop him from contributing whenever his number is called, however. Such was the case Thursday night in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The Celtics’...
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach
The New England Patriots just wrapped up their second losing season in the past three years, and it sounds like their front office is putting some pressure on Bill Belichick to make certain changes. In an unprecedented move for the franchise, the Patriots put out a statement on Thursday saying they are negotiating a long-term... The post Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL announces site for a potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game
The NFL has decided where a Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game would be played, if needed.
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills For First Time Since Leaving Hospital
NFL fans have gotten better and better news on Damar Hamlin over the past two weeks, and they got more of it Saturday. The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and returned home for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
Surprise! Patriots (Fans) Going to Super Bowl LVII
Though their team missed the playoffs, a few loyal New England fans are getting the chance of a lifetime thanks to owner Robert Kraft.
Everyone Sent Same Tweet After Chargers’ Epic Playoff Collapse
Will the Chargers be led by a new head coach in the 2023 NFL season?. That possibility was on the minds of countless football fans after Saturday night’s game at TIAA Bank Field. The Chargers looked like a lock for the divisional round when they held a 27-0 first-half lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Trevor Lawrence and company managed to storm all the way back and notch a miraculous 31-30 win.
Survey ranks Buccaneers among top 5 teams for most bandwagon fans
Over the past few years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some successful seasons with fans helping pave the way, but where did they come from?
Vince Wilfork Co-Signs Ty Law’s Take On ‘Entitled’ Patriots Players
Vince Wilfork is the latest Patriots Hall of Famer to point out what he perceives as a growing sense of entitlement among players in New England. Patriots legend Ty Law on Monday made headlines when he suggested Patriots coaches, including Bill Belichick, might not command as much respect as they once did due to players making more money than ever before. Law was reacting to a report about Jack Jones talking back to Belichick over an injury rehab dispute that ultimately led to the rookie cornerback’s suspension.
Bucs hosting playoff game could mean boost in local economy
The GM of Hotel Haya in Ybor City said when the Bucs make the playoffs, hotel occupancy and restaurant reservations increase.
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels celebrate after the Raiders defeated the New England Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Could Patriots’ Devin McCourty Be Lining Up Next Job Following NFL Career?
It’s uncertain if veteran safety Devin McCourty will be back for a 14th season with the New England Patriots next year. There was a sense of finality for McCourty, and teammate Matthew Slater, with the way they reacted following a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended New England’s season.
