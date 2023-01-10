Read full article on original website
Enticing a Child and Unlawful Possession in Henderson County, 3 Arrested
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department has arrested three people for crimes ranging from enticing a child, unlawful possession of a firearm, and illegal drug possession. On Thursday, January 12, "Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information in reference to a male subject coming to Athens, Texas to pick up a 14-year-old juvenile to make her his wife," according to a Facebook post on the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Hilarious New Video of Tyler, TX Inmate Escaping, Asking Driver for a Ride
This will be the greatest video you see today. Remember that prison escapee that busted out of his transport van and made a run for it in Tyler, TX last week? Well, there's a new video from the attempted escape that you've got to see. Headsup, there's cussing. Last week...
Tyler, TX Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Leaving His Child Near Busy Road
It Might Be A New Year, But The Same Problem Of "Drunk Driving" Continues In East Texas And This Story Could Have Turned Out Much Worst. Despite repeated warnings, folks continue to get behind the wheel after imbibing alcohol and putting theirs and others lives at risk....including your own loved ones. This story involves an absolutely CRAZY scene where a Tyler man was allegedly so gone off the drink that he forgot his CHILD.
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Tiba Grill In Tyler, TX
DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review. Its been awhile since I've been able to check out...
Win Tickets to Upcoming Water Circus in Tyler, Texas
Do you love the circus? Well get ready to experience a whole new kind -- the Cirque Italia Water Circus. This show is making its way to Tyler and is sure to make a splash. The international cast of Cirque Italia Water Circus entraps the audience with their performances over a 35,000 gallon water stage. This unique feature will surprise guest with performances such as swinging from ropes, flip over trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates.
One Of Our Favorite Longview BBQ Joints is Moving to a New Permanent Location
One of the best BBQ joints in Longview, TX announced today that they will soon be moving. For the past several months Sunbird BBQ has been slinging their delicious 'cue next to Hyundai of Longview, which will soon be changing. While they stopped short of announcing an actual grand opening...
